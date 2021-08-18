NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Wednesday, July 28
7:31 p.m.
Independence Police arrested Joseph Shawn Ludwig, 51, of Independence on a charge of assault. The incident took place at a residence located at 11th Avenue NE and 5th Street NE.
Friday, July 30
7:39 p.m.
Independence Police arrested Briyan E. Armstead, 21, of Independence on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The incident took place in the 600 block of 3rd Street SE.
Independence Police arrested Richard Eugene Watterson Jr, 22, of Oelwein on charges of operating while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. The incident took place in the 600 block of 3rd Street SE.
Monday, Aug. 2
10:41 p.m.
Independence Police arrested Havenn Cynthia Lesh, 25, of Independence on a charge of domestic abuse assault – first offense. The incident took place at a residence located in the 700 block of 1st Street E.
Saturday, Aug. 7
12:45 a.m.
Independence Police arrested Loyd Leon Williams III, 35, of Independence on a charge of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. The incident took place in an establishment located in the 200 block of 2nd Street NE.
2:39 a.m.
Independence Police arrested Jeremy John Close, 21, of Independence on a charge of fraudulent practice in the fifth degree. The offense took place at a service station located at 5th Avenue SE, Iowa Highway 150 N, and 1st Street E.
Monday, Aug. 9
4:30 a.m.
Independence Police arrested Patricia Ann Graham, 57, of Vinton on charges of operating without interlock and driving while license denied/suspended. The incident took place on 1st Street W in the 220 block.