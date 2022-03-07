WINTHROP, Iowa – Buchanan County (Iowa) Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday, March 6 of an incident at East Buchanan Schools involving a minor with a gun at school.
According to the report – “On Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at approximately 12:45 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted an investigation at East Buchanan High School in Winthrop related to a reported weapons violation. After meeting with and speaking to school administrators, a firearm was seized from a vehicle parked on school grounds. It is important to note that during this investigation, no malicious intent was found. Subsequently, on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at approximately 2:45 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 14-year-old juvenile from Aurora, charging him with Carrying Weapons on School Grounds (class D felony).
“The juvenile was booked into the Buchanan County Jail and later released to his parents, and will be referred to Juvenile Court Services in this matter.”