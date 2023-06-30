INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Democrats held their Hot Dog Caucus on June 25 at The Last Homestead north of Winthrop.
For more than 20 years, the informal potluck has been held in conjunction with the Democrats monthly business meeting. It is a time for democrat officials and candidates to address and mingle with local democrats. It is also a time to award the Buchanan County Democrat Women’s Scholarship and name a Democrat of the Year.
Buchanan County Central Committee Chair Dan Callahan welcomed everyone and invited them to enjoy all of dishes, including the grilled hot dogs.
First on the program after lunch was the presentation of the Women’s Scholarship. Peg Magner presented it to Emma Havlovick after reviewing Havlovick’s qualifications and background. Havlovick recently graduated from Independence Jr/Sr High School and plans to pursue nurses training. Magner noted Havlovick’s involvement in school activities and assisting with the Buchanan County Salvation Army by ringing the bell, and purchasing and distributing schools supplies.
The first speaker was State Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque. She currently serves as the Senate minority leader. Her political career included serving in the Iowa House of Representatives from 1993 – 2009 before being elected to the Iowa Senate. She was the first female selected to be the President of the Iowa Senate (2013 – 2017).
Jochum spoke about the lack of Democrats in the legislature and how people must “burn shoe leather” to get democratic ideas and values communicated.
“We have to elect Democrat to improve the lives of Iowans,” she said. Local parties are where the rubber meets the road.”
Jochum felt this past spring was the “most cruel session” of the Legislature.
“History teaches us that neither this nor any generation of Americans can afford to sleep upon its freedoms,” she said. “Just as Iowa’ rich topsoil is increasingly washing downstream, so too is Iowa’s rich history of strong democratic institutions that are being eroded away by the Republicans in power. The Rs may have a trifecta right now, but a mandate to govern is not a mandate to rig the game in their favor.”
Jochum stated Republicans:
- changing child labor law
- have made it more difficult to vote
- shift more power to the Office of Governor and diminish the system of checks and balances of the Legislature
- strip power from the State Auditor
- shifting money away from public schools
She also stated Republicans “use fear to win elections” and prompt fear toward people who look or act differently than themselves.
“Fear begets anger, anger begets hatred, hatred begets violence,” she said.
She then enumerated several Democrat initiatives when the Democrats were in power, including:
- early childhood
- raising the minimum wage
- historic preservation tax credits
- providing adequate funding for public education
- flood mitigation programs
- monitoring water quality
- expanding Medicaid and health & wellness programs
“It’s time to choose hope over fear,” she said. “Unity over conflict. Democracy over authoritarianism.”
The keynote speaker, State Auditor Rob Sand, was introduced by Jodi Grover.
Sand said he is not afraid of anybody, no matter their political affiliation.
“I love going after people who abuse power and [the people’s] trust,” he said.
He said as Auditor he stands for truth, integrity, and accountability. As a Democrat he believes in creating better government (“not just making opponents look bad”) and making public schools strong. He stated the was only one rule regarding the school voucher system: “No rebates.” He said for-profit companies can receive funds to educate kids, but they do not have to expend the funds that way.
Sand also spent time discussing how his office has been limited in obtaining necessary documents to perform audits.
He encouraged the crowd to find common ground with Republicans. To speak with them about issues and garner their support.
“Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you,” said Sand, quoting Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Sand also reminded the crowd of his “Transparency Tuesday” livestreams on his State Auditor Rob Sand Facebook page.
As a precursor to announcing the Democrat of the Year award, Bill Reedy spoke about Republican leadership, past and present. Ellen Gaffney then presented the Democrat of the Year award to Nathaniel (“Nick”) and Barb Petersen. Gaffney spoke about how not only how the couple have contributed their time and talents to the Buchanan County Democrats, but have involved their kids as well.
Nick accepted the award on behalf of the family, as Barb was with their oldest child at another event. He spoke about why he switched years ago from being a Republican to a Democrat after comparing political issues and stances with his views. He encouraged everyone to get active.
“Lean into the things that matter to you,” he said.
Callahan thanked everyone for coming and a brief business meeting was called for committee members.