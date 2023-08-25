Did you hear the one about the pirate who went to the dermatologist to check the red bumps on his arm? After examining his arm, the dermatologist announces to the pirate, “Don’t worry, they’re benign.” The pirate responds, “Arrr! I counted them meself, and there be eleven of ‘em.”
Worry is a challenge every one of us faces. Whether it’s worry about red bumps on my arm, rain on the day of the family reunion picnic, or because of current events, we are constantly bombarded with the temptation to worry.
What many fail to realize is that worry is actually sin. In Jesus’ most famous sermon, (the Sermon on the Mount), He instructs us not to worry. In fact, He spends a significant amount of time on this subject. He said, “Therefore I say to you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink; nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food and the body more than clothing?” (Matthew 6:25 NKJV)
The reason worry is sin, is because Jesus tells us not to yield to it. When a person yields to worry, they are in disobedience to what Jesus told them to do which is a definition of sin. I point this out because many mistakenly think that worry is justified or even normal to the human condition.
The fact that Jesus tells us not to worry indicates that it must be possible to live a life free of worry. If Jesus tells me to do something that I can’t do, have no control over, or ability to change then he would be unjust, which he is not.
Jesus in his sermon on worry asked this question, “Can all your worries add a single moment to your life?” (Matthew 6:27 NLT) That’s an important question for us to consider in overcoming the sin of worry. Years ago, I came across a picture of a rocking chair with the caption, “Worry is like a rocking chair, it will give you something to do but won’t get you anywhere.”
So how do we overcome the worry habit? Jesus gives us the first step to overcoming worry when he tells us, “Therefore take no thought, saying, What shall we eat? or, What shall we drink? or, Wherewithal shall we be clothed?” (Matthew 6:31 KJV) Here Jesus is showing us how worry enters our lives.
Notice he says “...take no thought, saying...” Worry begins with a thought in our mind. Thoughts unacted upon simply die unborn. We take that thought (in this case worry) and bring it into reality with our words. Worry enters our lives when we talk about it. Statements like, “I’m afraid my kids will ________” (fill in the blank) is taking worry into your life.
Someone in speaking about thoughts once said, “You can’t keep the birds from flying over your head, but you can stop them from building a nest in your hair.” Thoughts of worry will always fly in your mind. You can’t stop those thoughts. You can however, keep them from taking root in your life with your words.
The Psalmist understood this when he prayed, “Lord, help me control my tongue; help me be careful about what I say.” (Psalm 141:3 NCV) Friend, let’s shut the door to worry in our lives by not giving voice to thoughts of worry.