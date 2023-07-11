EB 1973 50th Reunion

Front row, from left: Glenn Baragary, Ron Crawford, Margo Short Rowland, Cheryl Clinton Neal, Sherry McQuillen Millang, Carolyn Lyness Estill, Barb Dolan Nelson, Marilyn Hogan Benesh, Paula Wieland Miller, Linda Cherry Bell, Maggie Beier Olsen. Back row, from left: Jerry Krebsbach, Joe Slattery, Mary McElroy, Terry Whitney, Dave Kauffman, Kathy Gritton, Robert Myrton, Mark Young, John Francois, Robert Peterson, Kathy Morris Cook, Joan Schabacker Lehs, Dan Sperfslage, Beth Stanford, Janet Loughren Whitney, Rick Kinney, Jody Kivell, Barb Brokens McCright, Joan Kress McFarland, Dave Jacobs, Joanie Holt Walker, Michelle Donlea Olsen, Mary Halford. Not pictured: Willie Ryan, Tom Slattery, Jo Ann Crock, Rick Johnson.

 Courtesy Photo

QUASQUETON – The East Buchanan Class of 1973 held their 50th class reunion on Saturday, June 17. Activities included a tour of the Winthrop Historical Center, a tour of the Winthrop school, riding in the Winthrop Days parade, a tour of the Quasqueton Area Museum and then pizza/drinks at Wolfey’s in Quasqueton.

