QUASQUETON – The East Buchanan Class of 1973 held their 50th class reunion on Saturday, June 17. Activities included a tour of the Winthrop Historical Center, a tour of the Winthrop school, riding in the Winthrop Days parade, a tour of the Quasqueton Area Museum and then pizza/drinks at Wolfey’s in Quasqueton.
East Buchanan Class of 1973 Holds 50th Reunion
- By Submitted Article
-
- Updated
