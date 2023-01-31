This month’s East Buchanan FFA Alumni spotlight is Jodie Roozeboom.
She is a graduate of the class of 2018, where she served as our chapter president and was a member of the state officer team, among other positions.

Jodie’s favorite FFA events were the Iowa FFA State Leadership Conference and legislative symposium. Her favorite memory from FFA was being elected to the Iowa FFA state officer team. She says her favorite parts about being in FFA were all the connections she made through conferences, leadership events, and contests.
“Everyone you met somehow some way had a love and passion for agriculture just like I do,” she said.
Her biggest inspirations included Abrah Meyer, Annie Wallin, Mrs. Carroll, and especially Mr. Doese, and Ellen Doese. When asked about how FFA has impacted her life she says, “FFA was my home away from home. From the first day of ag leadership my freshman year of high school to delivering my retiring address in front of 6,000 people at the state convention, the amount of support I received was endless.”
To anyone thinking about joining FFA, she strongly recommends doing so.
Thank you, Jodie!
