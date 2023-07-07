INDEPENDENCE – Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity (IHHH) is known for building homes for homebuyers and completing critical home repairs in owner-occupied homes in Buchanan, Bremer, Butler, and Black Hawk Counties.
The last two weeks of June every year they have special Women Build events. The 2023 event theme was “Enrich her” and drew area teams of women of various skills from Buchanan County to work on a home in Independence. Among the volunteers were women representing Geater Machining & Manufacturing Company, Prairie Lakes Church, Veridian Credit Union, Blue Buffalo, BankIowa, and a team created by Andi McCurdy-Savago consisting of friends and family called ‘better TOGETHER,’ which represented Independence, Lamont, Strawberry Point, Manchester, and beyond.
Representatives of IHHH and a professional site supervisor were present to answer questions, offer training, and keep everyone safe.
In addition to the construction volunteers, area restaurants (Em’s Coffee Co., Denali’s on the River, and Indee Café, took turns providing lunch during the Women Build event.
“I want to thank everyone,” homeowner Chasity Block said. “A little goes a long way.”
As part of the Habitat program, Chasity must contribute 300 ‘sweat equity’ toward the project: 100 hours at the ReStore retail outlet in Waterloo; 100 hours at another Habitat home; and 100 hours at her own home. Chasity is very close to completing her hours.
The 2023 Enrich her event is over, but work continues on the home.
Volunteers are needed on Saturdays now through August. To volunteer visit www.webuildhabitat.org for more information.
Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 in Georgia. According their website, www.habitat.org, the founders “developed the concept of ‘partnership housing.’ The concept centered on those in need of adequate shelter working side by side with volunteers to build decent, affordable houses. The houses would be built at no profit. New homeowners’ house payments would be combined with no-interest loans provided by supporters and money earned by fundraising to create ‘The Fund for Humanity,’ which would then be used to build more homes.”
Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity affiliate (www.webuildhabitat.org) was originated in 1990. They are “are dedicated to eliminating substandard housing through construction, rehabilitation, and preserving homes; by advocating for fair housing policies; and by providing access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions.”
Applicants must demonstrate need, ability to pay, and willingness to partner in order to qualify for our Homeownership Program. Selected homeowners must also attend 8 weeks of classes called “Blue Prints” that cover financing, budgeting, and basic home maintenance.
Beyond helping people with attaining affordable homeownership, IHHH has a home repair program. If a client meets certain criteria, they can get assistance with critical home repairs, weatherization, and accessibility projects.
More information on the organization, projects, volunteering, and other donation opportunities may be found on the www.webuildhabitat.org website or by contacting Donita Clark at dclark@webuildhabitat.org or 319-235-9946.