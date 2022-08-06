Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, is leading an effort to reduce regulatory red-tape to enable livestock auction market owners to invest in small meat packing operations.

Currently, livestock auction markets are not able to own, invest in, manage, or operate a packing plant or meat marketing business due to a Packers and Stockyards Act regulation. This bill, titled the Expanding Local Meat Processing Act, amends the Packers and Stockyards Act to remove this unnecessary barrier on the livestock industry.

