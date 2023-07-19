INDEPENDENCE – Are you searching for something special? Do you need a miracle? Come and see what God can do in your life!
Living Water Church is inviting you to come and worship at special services this week with Dr. Sean Strong. Dr Strong is a prophetic speaker and is a great man of God.
The services are:
Friday, July 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 22 at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 23 at 10:30 a.m.
Living Water is located at 113 2nd Ave. N.E. (across the street from the Malek Theater), in Independence. For more information, please call 319-334-6723. Living Water Church is a Spirit filled non-denominational church ready to welcome you.