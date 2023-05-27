INDEPENDENCE – Get ready to register for the Independence Public Library’s 2023 Summer Reading Program, “Find Your Voice!” Starting Monday, June 5, we’ll be kicking off the program with an in-person registration event at the library for all ages. Whether you register in person at the kickoff on June 5th or register early online, come to the library to enjoy a delicious ice cream treat and add your name on our window display of readers. The summer reading program starts with the kickoff on June 5th and goes until July 30th, so join us and make this summer your best one yet!
The Find Your Voice Bookmark Design Contest begins June 5th. Pick up your template at the library and submit your design by June 19th for a chance to have your bookmark be featured as an official summer reading program bookmark! There will be lots of fun summer activities to enjoy such as: Creature Feature with Fontana, Outdoor Story Time, Maker Mondays, Footpath Fridays walking group that will meet at the library at 8 a.m. each Friday through July, Urban Sketching (space limited & registration required) which will be led by local artist Steve Russell, and much more! Our larger programs for kids will take place most Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. and include a visit from the National Mississippi River Museum, Super Friends to the Rescue with Dennis Porter, Fairytales Unhinged with Jester Puppets, and more!
Are you ready to make a splash this summer? Join us in celebrating IPL’s Summer Reading Program goals. We are aiming for 500,000 minutes of reading during the program, and if we reach that goal, we can all look forward to Super Splash — a community-wide water fight with the local Independence Fire Department! It’s open to people of all ages and is sure to be a great way for our entire community to come together and celebrate, but we need to reach our goal of 500,000 minutes read as a community to have this fun event, so be sure to log those minutes!
We would like to thank our sponsors ,Viola McMorris Summer Reading Program Endowment, Greenley Family Charitable Fund, Friends of the Independence Public Library, Independence Public Library Foundation, Bank Iowa, City of Independence, Burger King, Casey’s, Dairy Queen, Denali’s on the River, Scooter’s Coffee, and Soifer Family McDonald’s, for supporting summer reading! Join us on June 5th to kick start your reading and find your voice this summer with the Independence Public LIbrary!
You can register online for IPL Summer Reading Program at https://independenceis.beanstack.org. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, call the library at 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com.