FONTANA PARK – Buchanan County Conservation hosted two open houses August 4 to accommodate the public.
Dan Cohen, Executive Director of the Buchanan County Conservation Board (BCCB) and Ben Bonar, Deputy Director, led visitors along a forthcoming Learning and Discovery Trail through the new lakeside campground, and the Bison and Prairie Learning Area.
The campground will feature full hookups to electricity, water, and sewer at each site, concrete patios, family-style restrooms, and a playground. The pads (18’ x 85’) will accommodate longer RVs and trailers, and a few will be extra wide (22 x 85’) for those needing more space to mobility issues.
“It will give everyone an opportunity to camp,” said Cohen.
The entire plan incorporates a universal use concept added Bonar. The campground and trails (Nature Center, Bison area, and fishing jetties) will be ADA compliant.
While walking through the prairie several birds (sparrows, indigo bunting, etc.) could be heard and many wildflowers (ironweed, partridge pea, primroses, purple prairie clover, butterfly milkweed, daisy fleabane, black-eyed Susan, etc.) were seen.
The new areas were made possible in part through major support from Iowa’s Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund, Orlan Snyder Trust, Buchanan County Community Foundation, Buchanan County Pheasants Forever, and Friends of Fontana Park.
For more information, call 319-636-2617 or email dcohen@co.buchanan.ia.us.