DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig recently announced the funding of the next-phase of a collaborative water quality and soil conservation project that seeks to increase the utilization of cover crops on seed corn production acres. Partnering with the Iowa Seed Association and their members as well as farmers and landowners, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship will provide the next phase of funding to expand the planting of cover crops. Cover crops usage is a proven conservation practice highlighted in the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy that helps to conserve soil and protect water quality.

“Improved soil health and better water quality are two excellent benefits of planting cover crops,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “We’re seeing significant growth in cover crop usage statewide, and I’m really pleased that we can help fund the next phase of this successful initiative and expand our partnership to get even more acres covered.”

