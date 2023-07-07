INDEPENDENCE – Out of five worthy young ladies from around Buchanan County, Addison Gericke was selected as the 2023 Fair Queen Thursday evening. Gericke will receive a $500 scholarship. She will also represent Buchanan County at the Iowa State Fair in August as well as other area events promoting the county and agriculture.
Before revealing the Queen, Katie Clark was selected as Miss Congeniality and Katie Finnegan was selected as Fair Princess. Finnegan will receive a $250 scholarship.
2022 Buchanan County Fair Queen Lauren Beyer and Queen Candidates were in the July 4 Parade and spent time at various fair events. Thursday afternoon they participated in a Princess Social at the Falcon Civic Center hosted by Queen Beyer. 2022 Iowa State Fair Queen Mary Ann Fox was on hand to take photos and interact with all the young ladies.