INDEPENDENCE – Goat Getters is a relatively new livestock show, added in 2021, at the Buchanan County Fair.
Goat Getters is a 4-H/FFA show in partnership with Special Olympics Iowa. The aim of this program is to provide an opportunity for people with intellectual disabilities to be a part of showing livestock (meat goats) in a safe, non-competitive environment with guidance from 4-H and FFA members.
To prepare, mentors, buddies, and goats attended an orientation session in June at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. Mentors first worked with representatives from Iowa Special Olympics to learn about ways to work with buddies and how to be supportive role models.