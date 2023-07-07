One of my favorite patriotic songs is “God Bless America” another one is “God Bless the USA.” But when was the last time we really considered what it meant to be blessed by God? What does such a status mean in our relationships with each other?
When we look at the story of God’s call to Abram, we find God’s promise of blessing. With the blessing comes the hope that the rest of the nations would be blessed through Abram’s life and service. That life of service was focused on his connection with God, but was also implied that it would spill out onto the people he encountered as well in his journeys. The call was to allow this special connection with God would then carry that blessing to others who would then also be called into a relationship with God as well.
So what does it mean to you for God to bless America? I believe it is a call to build such a strong connection to God that we are then the light unto the world of what that relationship can and should mean. It was a call to focus on building a community of faith and hope; a call to consider that unity we share as children of God rather than focusing on the differences that threaten to divide and destroy that blessing.
That doesn’t mean our differences are unimportant. We learn and grow by recognizing how others have come to understand and express their life views. But we can only come to that point when we first recognize the commonality we have. It has been discovered that genetically we are all about 99% identical. The differences in skin color, eye color, height, and physical appearance is covered by about 1% of our genetics. It is disappointing that we can spend so much energy and time fighting about the 1% where we differ rather than embracing the 99% of commonality we share.
Throughout the Bible, we see God continually working to bring people together. In Abraham’s lifetime we never see him using his special status and one blessed by God to intimidate anyone. Rather, he understands that in all his dealings with others, he could trust God to stand by him and because of this he becomes such a great witness he gains respect and goodwill by those he encounters, despite the differences they have. We too easily forget that Ruth was not a ‘descendant’ of Abraham but was a Moabite. And yet through her experience with the ‘blessed status’ Naomi she comes to rely on God’s presence even through the great tragedy of losing her husband, father-in-law, and brother-in-law to the point she refuses to leave Naomi even at her mother-in-law’s insistence.
Jesus heals the Roman centurion’s servant after he recognizes the power of faith he exhibits. Peter goes to the Cornelius’s house despite his status as an unclean Gentile and brings the news of Christ to an outcast household.
Yes, I join everyone else in saying “God bless America” in hopes that America can then become the blessing unto the world we are called to be.