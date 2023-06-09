INDEPENDENCE – Last December Governor Kim Reynolds announced the Iowa Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT) Program, a new funding opportunity aimed at increasing training opportunities and making it easier to obtain a commercial driver’s license (CDL) in the state. The new grant opportunity, administered by Iowa Workforce Development, supports employers, nonprofits, or related organizations who sponsor or partner on key training programs designed to prepare potential drivers for CDL skills or knowledge tests. The grant program goal was to remove costly barriers and, ultimately, create more drivers with CDL licenses across the state.
In March Governor Reynolds announced grant awards in the amount of $2.94 million to support over 40 different training programs across the state.
“This unique program addresses Iowa’s need for truck drivers in our workforce,” said Governor Reynolds at the time. “Iowa is leading the nation by investing in the required training and removing barriers to these high-demand positions. The pathway to a CDL must be accessible to keep Iowa’s, and the nation’s, economy moving forward.”
Jensen Transport of Independence was among the recipients.
On June 6, Gov. Reynolds and other local dignitaries visited Jensen Transport to learn more about how Jensen Transport utilized the grant, heard from participants, and how Jensen Transport created a new manufacturing business to fulfill needs both to the transportation industry and the public.
“It is great to see Buchanan County businesses such as Jensen’s successfully taking advantage of the programs BCEDC is sharing and supporting as needed,” said Lisa Kremer, Executive Director of Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (GrowBuchanan).
“I was thrilled to learn that Jensen Transport received funding to help address Iowa’s need for truck drivers. It has been a collaborative project,” said Niki Litzel of IowaWORKS. “As a part of the Business Engagement Division with Iowa Workforce Development, I often work alongside local economic development organizations like GrowBuchanan to assist companies like Jensen. Our goal is to connect businesses with tools and resources to upskill our workforce and to be an ongoing partner for our employers.”
History
In 1930 Elmer Jensen started a trucking business based on making deliveries for Wapsie Valley Creamery. Over the years Jensen expanded and his trucks moved furniture, lumber, livestock, and during WWII transported beer for the military. He built a thriving trucking business, known mostly now as hauling corn syrup and other products across the country and into Canada.
Elmer’s son Jerry took over the business and incorporated Jensen Transport in 1962. Now Jerry’s son Tim is Director of Operations.
The business currently has 45 employees (office, maintenance, drivers), and are always looking for more drivers.
Grant
On Tuesday Tim Jensen told Gov. Reynolds about how they train drivers.
“Jensen Transport offers opportunities for people with a Class B CDL and two year’s experience to get paid training and get a job with Jensen Transport Inc as a Class A CDL driver,” he said. “Candidates must pass an interview, skills test, background check, DOT physical and drug screen.”
He introduced Bill Sargent (Certified Diesel Mechanic and Head of Fleet Maintenance) and Reise Johnson (ELDT participant). Sargent went through some of the training covered, from an introduction to all the switches in the semi tractor cab to seeing and hearing how a diesel engine runs to safety standards. Drivers are shown how to perform a pre-trip inspection, then using the Jensen Transport parking lot practice driving. Cones are set closer than real-life situations, so trainees are well prepared to navigate roads and back into loading docks. After 2-3 weeks of one-on-one training candidates test for their CDL.
Johnson, who now has over ten months experience, spoke about his training and how thorough it was. He was appreciative of the personal training and being able to contact Sargent if a question arose while out on a delivery.
Jensen Transport also works with Hawkeye Community College and their CDL program for testing. Argent said the arrangement offers ‘third party legitimacy’ for insurance and liability reasons. Jensen said Independence is a good place to learn as it offers real world situations of driving across railroad tracks, going through school zones, and navigating low clearance areas.
JEMS
After having difficulty getting small parts or brackets for their trucks and trailers, Jensen’s formed Jensen Manufacturing Solutions LLC (JEMS LLC) in July 2022.
“JEMS LLC is an Iowa base company focusing on bringing large manufacturing operations to small business problems,” said Jensen. “JEMS LLC believes all solutions comes from problems.”
JEMS offers CAD modeling and design support, analysis and consultation on projects large and small including CAD, procuring talent and materials including fabrication and weld processes. Other abilities handled in house: Small part CNC machining and turning, CNC plasma cutting, remanufacturing of obsolete parts and metal sales. Although started as a way to get parts done quicker, JEMS offers several other options to the general public, such as fire rings and metal signs. They also partner with a tool manufacturer to offer products.
Jensen introduced Shane Shannon, Head of Research and Development for JEMS, to tlak more with Governor Reynolds about the equipment and business opportunities.
Visit www.jensenmfgsolutions.com, call 319-332-1505, or email Sshannon@jensenmfgsolutions.com for more information.
For more information about Jensen Transport visit www.jensentransport.com, email info@jensentransport.com, or call 1-800-772-1734.