INDEPENDENCE – Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity (IHHH) recently held a 2 week special event (Enrich her) where all women crews worked on a home in Independence.
IHHH and homeowner Chasity Block continue to work on the home and are looking for volunteers to work on Saturdays through August.
Volunteers may be of any skill set. There is always a site supervisor on hand for training and safety.
More information on the organization, projects, volunteering, and other donation opportunities may be found on the www.webuildhabitat.org website or by contacting Donita Clark at dclark@webuildhabitat.org or 319-235-9946.