ROWLEY – Hare’s Pond, 2959 Lucas Avenue, is holding a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.
Established in 1986 by Richard Hare, the park is situated near a natural, spring-fed stream on the family farm. Richard passed away October 2021 at the age of 79, but his family continues to maintain the park and amenities.
The area was steadily developed into a multi-use recreational facility, used for primitive-style camping, fishing, hunting, horseback riding, hiking, snowmobiling, picnics, and much more. A pavilion in the park, was built (in part) from lumber that came from the original Rowley School. The large, airy pavilion is now available for family gatherings and celebrations.
Overall, the area now has over 42.89 acres in ponds, filter strips, wetlands, and camping area, plus 17.75 acres of forest.
Money raised this year will go towards an all-inclusive playground and for stocking the pond. Earlier this year they were awarded $9,000 from the Sam Farrell Memorial Pool Tournament. They raised another $1,000 and are looking to raise a total of $20,000.
The event will include:
- Fishing Tournament for kids. ($10 entry. Prizes $50 / $25 / $10)
- Girl Scout Bake Sale
- Silent Auction. (Looking for silent auction items, crafts, baskets, gift cards, etc.)
- Auction items include: dog basket, Zen’s Day Spa gift card, two child fishing kits (pink and blue), cat basket, wine basket, gnome with flower bird feeder, 319 Social House :: Bowling & Bar gift card, Cherokee Psychic Star SistArs Reiki gift card, metal shelf/wine rack, amika: hair product goodie bag and a Scentsy basket.
- Food by Denali’s on the River