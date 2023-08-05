When ancient sailors would make their maps or the seas, they oftentimes gave us a sneak peek into their deepest fears. They’d chart the location of islands the best they could or record water depths whenever possible. But on the edges of their maps, in the areas of the unknown cartographers wrote words such as these:
“Here be dragons.”
“Here be demons.”
“Here be sirens.” (Greek mythology for half woman-half bird who preyed on wayfaring seamen).
I wonder what a map would look like if you were to draw one of your world. I’m sure you’d be able to chart frequently traveled roads and locations, but what if the chart you were drawing included not places but problems. What phrases would you record, even if no one else were reading, on the edge of your map? Would your personal notes speak of dragons when it comes to troubles in your marriage? Would you make reference to some demon in your past that seems to creep back onto the scene or lurk in the shadows? What old sirens or nemesis would you mention when you’re not sure what the future holds?
In the days of King Henry V, Sir John Franklin was a master mariner who sailed uncharted waters like many of his colleagues. Yet when he came to waters he was unsure of, instead of responding with fear, he responded with faith. He would take a map from a fellow seaman and cross out the references to dragons and demons. In their place John Franklin would boldly write “Here Be God.”
You may be facing uncharted waters right now as a family. Perhaps your employer is sending your signals that breed fear. Have you received news from the doctor that has proven disappointing? Oh dear soul, now is the time for us to respond with faith. Mark it down. You will never go where God is not. You may be transferred, reassigned, admitted, or commissioned but you can never be where God is not. Jesus promised, “I am with you always” (Matthew 28:20).
Put into practice what the Hebrew writer tells us to do, “Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles, and let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us. Let us fix our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy set before him endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God. Consider him who endured such opposition from sinful men, so that you will not grow weary and lose heart” (Hebrews 12:1-3).