DES MOINES – Governor Kim Reynolds recently signed a proclamation declaring Tuesday, July 25 as “National Hire a Veteran Day” in Iowa.
The Declaration read in part:
“WHEREAS, Iowa celebrates the dedication and sacrifices Veterans and their families have made for this nation and our state; and
WHEREAS, the success of Iowa’s future depends upon our ability to recruit, build and retain our workforce, which must include fully leveraging Veterans’ skills and abilities, by supporting career transitions of Veterans, as well as assisting Veterans already in our state; and
WHEREAS, veterans bring many intangibles to any second career including commitment, mission completion focus, loyalty, and a high work ethic that drives the health of our workforce, the strength of our communities, and the growth of our economy; and
WHEREAS, veteran talent can often be an untapped resource, and Veterans continue to face an essential need for career resources and support following their time in uniform; and
WHEREAS, programs and initiatives including Home Base Iowa, Iowa WORKS, PsychArmor, and DOD SkillBridge are leading examples of how to cultivate a welcoming environment for Veterans and their families; and
WHEREAS, the state of Iowa and all of its employers are encouraged to hire more Veterans and cultivate a workforce welcoming to Veterans that acknowledges and leverages their unique skills and abilities, including throughout our own state government.”
If you need assistance with getting services for a Veteran contact:
Buchanan County Community Services
210 5th Ave NE
Independence, IA 50644
319-334-7450
Speak with:
- Julie Davison, Community Services Director and County Veterans Service Officer
- Patti Meyer, CVSO/Buchanan County Veterans Affairs
The Buchanan County Veterans Affairs office has several main purposes:
- To provide financial assistance to low income Veterans and families
- To assist Veterans and their families with applying for Federal Veterans benefits
- To ensure Veterans receive other county and state benefits for which they are eligible
Eligibility for Federal, State and county benefits/services varies by service/benefit. Please contact the Buchanan County VA Office for additional information.
A Nationally Accredited County Veteran Service Officer (CVSO) can assist with applications for the following at no cost to the Veteran or their family:
- Compensation for Service-Connected Disability
- Non-Service Connected Disability Pension
- Monthly Pension for Surviving Spouses
- Dependency & Indemnity Compensation (DIC) for Surviving Spouses
Aid & Attendance for Nursing Home residents
- Eligibility Verification Reports
- Application to Iowa Veterans Home
- Application for VA Prescription Medication Programs
- Applications to Veterans Hospitals & Clinics
Other State and County benefits and services:
-Transportation to VA appointments for Veterans that are disabled, elderly, or low income and unable to drive themselves
- Military grave markers
- Assistance with obtaining military records and medals
- Completing paperwork necessary for Veteran to receive Veteran designation on driver’s license
- Iowa Trust Fund
Buchanan County Community Services is normally open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.