INDEPENDENCE – What a great day for Independence, Iowa to show off the old ‘Main Street!’
The annual Underground Independence (always the 3rd Saturday of August each year), brought in over 400 non-residents to go underground. There were seven different states- including California, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Texas, and Indiana to attend. This is an annual event sponsored by the Buchanan County Historical Society since 2010. In 2012 the Buchanan County Historical Society received a ‘Loren Horton Community History Award Certificate of Recognition’ from the State Historical Society of Iowa related to a Museum and Historic Preservation of Education Activity for the Independence Underground Tour. Six business establishments plus the Wapsipinicon Mill lower basement were open for the self-guided tour this year. Everyone always calls 1st Street ‘Main Street,’ but it was renamed by the city in 1907 as 1st Street.
The ‘Main Street’ of Independence in 1865 was 6 feet lower than what we see today. Our forefathers were concerned about the continual flooding of downtown and the present businesses have benefited from that concern and action. The ‘Main Street’ was raised 6 feet so the retail businesses front door became their basement door. Throughout the years this was forgotten about until in 2012 when people realized what was ‘beneath their feet’ when new sidewalks were put in. That year they could visually see from above what a treasure was beneath their feet. For the first time they could look down into the open sidewalk to see early limestone walls, doors, and windows.
Many of the building owners at that time had a vault put in to preserve the early Independence history. There are six different businesses that opened their ‘vault’ for the annual tour this year and we thank them for allowing all to benefit from the early history.
- Chamber of Commerce
- Gedney Bakery
- Buchanan County Abstract Company
- The Sanity Room
- Eschen’s Clothing
- Quilter’s Quarters
Many volunteers have helped each year and have enjoyed the different comments from the tour groups. Every non-profit group needs volunteer help and it’s getting harder and harder to find volunteers. WE need YOUR help!
The Buchanan County Historical Society has often commented ‘Only YOU can pass on the knowledge of Independence local history, and keep that knowledge alive.’ The Historical Society have several fundraisers throughout the year for the benefit of the Wapsipinicon Mill and the Capt. D.S. Lee mansion. Check out www.buchanancountyhistory.com and/or the Wapsi Mill Facebook page for lots of early Independence pictures and more history.