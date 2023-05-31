INDEPENDENCE – Carter Homan was recently presented with an award as winner of the Independence VFW Auxiliary National Anthem Singing Contest. His video solo vocal performance will go on to compete at the VFW Auxiliary state level.
Homan Selected for National Anthem Singing Contest
- By Submitted Article
-
-
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
86°
- Humidity: 35%
- Cloud Coverage: 41%
- Wind: 14 mph
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:33:18 AM
- Sunset: 08:37:42 PM
Today
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing during the afternoon. High 87F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Trending
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.