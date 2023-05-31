VFW Vocalist 2023

At the local award presentation were (From left) Lorene Shonka, Nila Turner, Carter Homan, Pam Collison, and JoAnn Dillon.

 Courtesy Photo

INDEPENDENCE – Carter Homan was recently presented with an award as winner of the Independence VFW Auxiliary National Anthem Singing Contest. His video solo vocal performance will go on to compete at the VFW Auxiliary state level.

Tags