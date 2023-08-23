INDEPENDENCE – Hunter safety classes are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 6 and 7 from 6 to 8 p.m., and on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Buchanan County Wildlife, 2552 Pine Creek Avenue, Independence.
To purchase an Iowa hunting license, you must have a certificate showing you have completed a hunter education course. The minimum age for certification is 12 years. The class is mandatory for hunters born after January 1, 1972.
Registration must be done online at www.gooutdoorsiowa.com and Click on Events and Hunter Education Certification classes and search for Sept. 6, 2023 Buchanan County Wildlife Association.
Class size is limited to 50 people.
On Saturday, the training will be outside most of the day. Dress for the weather – rain or shine. Bring a lunch.
Contact Ken Aarhus at 319-327-0141 for more information.