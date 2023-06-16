INDEPENDENCE – Independence Area Community Theater (IACT) will hold open auditions Saturday, June 24 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 25 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 313 2nd Street SE.
We are preparing for three one act plays to be performed in August. High schoolers to adults are encouraged to audition; no previous theater experience is required. We need to fill 11 female roles and 3 male roles. Some characters are not gender specific so those numbers may change.
This is a cold reading so there is no need to prepare a monologue beforehand.
The first play, “Fortunes Read $1” by Kamron Klitgaard, is about an odd fortune teller, who sets up her table in a public square, as a steady stream of customers has the psychic offering visions of the future for just a buck apiece. As more visitors seek answers from the vague visionary, the questions and ambiguous answers pile up! (1 male, 8 females needed. 30 minute play.)
The second, “1-800” written by Joseph Sorrentino, showcases a simple phone call to an automated banking system which turns into a battle of wits between a computer-generated voice and a frustrated customer. (1 male, 1 female needed. 10 minute play.)
The third play is “Model Behavior” by Benjamin Klingemann. Characters Tim and Angie want to buy their forever home. While looking through a promising model home, an accident on Tim’s part turns their peaceful Saturday plans on their head. (1 male, 2 females needed. 10 minute play.)
If you cannot make the auditions, you may submit your audition by Zoom or Facetime upon request. Send IACT a message on Facebook or send us an email to: iactindependence@gmail.com
Rehearsals begin Wednesday, June 28 at 6:30 p.m. and will be every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m. and ending by 9:30 p.m. Each one act play will have its own rehearsal time block between 6:30-9:30. Specific rehearsal start and end times will be announced at auditions. Rehearsals and performances will also be at First United Methodist Church of Independence.
Further details may be found on IACT’s Facebook Page.