Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Drinking Driving Keys pixabay

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, motor vehicle crashes involving alcohol-impaired drivers kill one person every 45 minutes in the United States. That’s 32 people every day.

A lot is known about the harmful effects of alcohol-impaired driving (AID) but less about the burden of drug-impaired driving. Regardless, driving while impaired by any substance is dangerous and illegal.

Tags

Trending Food Videos