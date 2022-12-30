According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, motor vehicle crashes involving alcohol-impaired drivers kill one person every 45 minutes in the United States. That’s 32 people every day.
A lot is known about the harmful effects of alcohol-impaired driving (AID) but less about the burden of drug-impaired driving. Regardless, driving while impaired by any substance is dangerous and illegal.
Almost one in three traffic deaths in the United States involves a driver with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.08 g/dL or higher. Alcohol-impaired driving laws make it illegal to drive with a BAC at or above a specified level (0.05 g/dL or 0.08 g/dL, depending on the state). Still, alcohol-impaired drivers got behind the wheel about 147 million times in 2018.
916 people were killed in crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver in Iowa from 2009-2018.
“New Years Eve drinking and driving offenses are more rare than they were in the 70’s-80s,” said Independence Police Chief Dave Niedert. “ A large part of that is because of the good job we in law enforcement have done, along with agencies like the Iowa Governors Traffic Safety Bureau, in getting our message across that drinking and driving will not be tolerated and that it is dangerous.
“Independence Day, Thanksgiving and Labor Day all have a higher amount of traffic deaths average in Iowa. In my 30 plus years in law enforcement we have also seen a change in the ways that people celebrate. While some people still go to bars or clubs, we have seen a shift to smaller home get-togethers, activity based gatherings or family celebrations.”
If you plan to go out or host a host party, the CDC suggests many effective measures that can help prevent injuries and deaths from impaired driving.
• Plan ahead. If you plan to drink alcohol or use drugs, make plans so that you do not have to drive.
• Get a ride home. If you have been drinking alcohol and/or using drugs, get a ride home with a driver who has not been drinking or using drugs, use a rideshare service, or call a taxi.
• Agree on a trusted designated driver ahead of time. If you are with a group, agree on a trusted designated driver in the group who will not drink alcohol or use drugs.
• Be aware of prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines. It’s not just alcohol, marijuana, and illicit drugs that can impair your ability to drive. Many types of prescription medicines and some over-the-counter medicines can also affect your ability to drive safely, either on their own or when combined with alcohol. Avoid driving if you are unsure how a medicine may affect you, if it has side effects that can harm your ability to drive, or if your doctor tells you not to drive after using a medicine.
• Don’t let your friends drive while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs.
• Don’t ride with an impaired driver.
• If you’re hosting a party where alcohol or drugs will be available, remind your guests to plan ahead. Arrange for alternative transportation or agree on a trusted designated driver who will not drink alcohol or use drugs. Offer alcohol-free beverages, and make sure all guests leave with a driver who has not been drinking alcohol and/or using drugs.
• If you or someone you know is having trouble with alcohol or drugs, help is available. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is the agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that leads public health efforts to advance the behavioral health of the nation. SAMHSA’s National Helpline is 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
• Always wear a seat belt on every trip—regardless of whether you’re the driver, the front seat passenger, or a back seat passenger. Wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of dying or being seriously injured in a crash by about half.
Visit www.cdc.gov and search for “impaired driving” for more information.