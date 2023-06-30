July will be an interesting month in the sky. Leo (the Lion), spring’s most characteristic constellation, will be low in the western sky and preparing to leave us until next spring. Meanwhile, the most prominent constellations of summer, Scorpius (the Scorpion) and Sagittarius (the Archer) will be coming into view low in the southeastern or southern sky. In addition, the iconic Summer Triangle of three bright stars: Vega in Lyra (the Harp), Altair in Aquila (the Eagle), and Deneb in Cygnus (the Swan) will be climbing higher in the eastern sky. The planets will also join in the action. Brilliant Venus and much dimmer Mars will be sinking in the west near Regulus, the brightest star in Leo. They will be met at the end of the month by Mercury very low in the sky. Finally, Saturn will rise in the late evening, and very bright Jupiter will rise at about 2:00 a.m. Both will be high in the south to southeastern sky by dawn.
The Greeks called planets “wandering stars” because they moved across the sky at a different speed than the stars. However, planets do not wander all over the sky. Their motions are within a narrow path called the zodiac that is centered on the ecliptic, the pathway of the Sun. The first motion is straightforward. The rotation of the Earth causes planets, along with all celestial objects, to rise is the east, move westward across the sky, and set in the west.
The other motions of the planets are sometimes more difficult to comprehend. The movement of the Earth along its orbit causes the stars and outer planets to drift slowly westward across the sky until they are lost in the glow of the Sun and pass behind the Sun from our perspective. However, the planets true orbital motion, like that of Earth, is eastward although not as fast as their westward drift. This motion can be seen as the planets pass the background stars. Mars will show us both of these motions during July. It will move eastward past Regulus low in the western sky as it sinks lower and is lost in the Sun’s glare.
The final motion of an outer planet happens as they seem to stop their eastward motion and then move westward compared to the background stars until they stop again and then resume their eastward motion. This westward or retrograde motion is caused by a change in perspective as faster Earth passes an outer planet. This is the same as when a car that is being passed seems to move backward.
The inner planets that are closer to the Sun than the Earth have a different motion. They will rise up from the Sun in either the western or eastern sky until they pause and then move back toward the Sun. This happens because we are seeing a portion of their orbit that from our perspective is far enough from the Sun for the planets to be seen. Venus will demonstrate this motion during July as it drops in the western sky and prepares to move between the Sun and the Earth.
Highlights
July 2 Brilliant Venus will start the month in line with Mars to its upper left and Regulus, the brightest star in Leo (the Lion) to the upper left of Mars.
July 7 a.m. The Moon will be close below Saturn after they rise at about midnight.
July 9 Mars will pass just to the right of Regulus low in the western sky. They will be close from July 7 to the 11th.
July 11 a.m. The Moon will be to the upper right of very bright Jupiter at first light.
July 13 a.m. The Moon will be above Aldebaran, the brightest star in Taurus (the Bull), at first light.
July 19 The crescent Moon will be to the right of brilliant Venus low in western sky during the early evening.
July 20 The crescent Moon will be close to the right of Mars low in the western sky during the early evening.
July 22 Brilliant Venus will be to left of Mercury low in the western during the evening twilight.
July 28 Mercury will be directly above Regulus in Leo (the Lion) low in the west in the evening twilight.