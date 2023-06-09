INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Veterans Affairs has organized a second Veterans Appreciation Meal on Thursday, June 15.
Mitch McGraw, the second-year Independence VFW commander who on June 2, passed the position over to Roger Alan, says that the event is sponsored by the VA and that the Indee VFW is only donating the space for use of the event.
According to McGraw, the meal is one that Indee veterans look forward to and most plan on being in attendance for.
Patti Meyer, the County Veterans Service Officer has been with the Buchanan County Veterans Affairs for 24 years and has been crucial to the organization of the event.
“We are holding the event to show our appreciation to the veterans of this county and to get our information out about our veteran’s benefits,” said Meyer.
According to Meyer, a big part of the event is to update veterans with information on what benefits they are able to be receiving.
“There are some benefits that veterans are not aware of, especially with laws changing,” said Meyer. “Benefits come up sometimes that veterans may not know they are eligible for.”
Meyer says the free meal for veterans and their immediate families will go from 5 to 7 p.m.
“The burgers are donated by the Buchanan County Cattlemen’s Association,” said Meyer. They will be doing the grilling for us, and the VFW and American Legion Auxiliaries will be contributing supplies.”
Last year, according to Meyer, there were approximately 100 people who attended the event but this year the VA has set its expectations for a higher number of attendees.
“We have had people stop in the office to ask if we are doing it again this year and when we will have it,” said Meyer. “So, we made the decision to hold another appreciation dinner. Our commissioners Donna Hosch, Cole Passick, and Orlan Love will be in attendance as well as County Service Officer Julie Davison will be there. So, five of us from the VA will be there to answer questions and help.”
According to Meyer, most of the questions the VA has been receiving about benefits are from a lot of Vietnam, Gulf War, Iraq, and other returning veterans. There are a lot of questions regarding the new Pact Act.
“I am not a veteran and don’t have any in my family, but I have a desire to serve our veterans because it is just an honor to serve them,” said Meyer.
If you are Veteran and assistance contact Meyer 319-334-7450 at the Buchanan County Court House.