INDEPENDENCE – In honor of the year Independence was named the new county seat of Buchanan County (i.e. 1847) several community leaders, lead by Chamber Director Nikki Barth, planned special events throughout 2022 to celebrate the town’s 175th anniversary.
Among the first things done was for a commemorative 175th anniversary coin to be created and offered for sale.
Mayor Bob Hill signed a proclamation in March stating the year of 2022 would be “In Recognition of the 175th Anniversary of the City of Independence, Iowa a time where the community’s citizens participate in a year-long celebration. With special attention being paid to June 15th, 2022, as our official 175th Anniversary date.”
In addition, March was designated “Know Your Local History Month” with daily posts on the Wapsi Mill Facebook page.
April featured a trivia night at River’sEDGE and the inaugural First Sunday of Local History program was presented on the Malek Theater by Tony Fitz.
In May, the First Sunday of Local History series continued with the Fires of 1873 and 1874 with Judy Olsen.
June began with Judy Olsen presenting a program on the “Breweries & Saloons” of Independence. On the evening of June 15 the First Street Bridge was closed for the Community Toast. Mayor ProTem John Kurtz paid homage to Mayor Bob Hill who had passed suddenly in April and to the City’s first Mayor, Capt. Daniel S. Lee.
Early July was already full of community events with the annual July 4 parade, celebration in Riverwalk Parks, and fireworks. The parade theme was “Cheers to 175 Years.” A special Dodransbicentennial Celebration was held downtown on July 1 with music and food trucks.
The August program for the First Sunday of Local History series was Tracy St. Clair sharing information on the “Rush Park Era” with stories on Charley Williams the famous Allerton and Axtell, and how the city saw a boom of activity. The community also celebrated with the Underground Tour and BrewBQ in August.
In September, a Time Capsule was buried in Oakwood Cemetery. Families and businesses were invited to submit photos or small trinkets to be placed in a small vault earlier this summer. Items donated included family photos; business pens; advertisements; newspaper clippings; memorial cards for Mayor Bob Hill and Tex Pentecost; ‘flash drives’ with photos of Independence High School Seniors and pdf files of the Independence Bulletin Journal from 2021 and 2022; a 175th commemorative coin; and a key to the City of Independence.
Buchanan County Historical Society President Leanne Harrison spoke about the history of the community. Mayor Brad Bleichner spoke about the importance of celebrating the city.
The vault is to be opened in 50 years.
The next First Sunday of Local History series was held in October. Tony Bengtson spoke about local cemeteries.
In November Judy Olsen returned with a program on Milliners. The event was made special by holding it at the Lee Mansion and serving Tea and refreshments. This was the final program in that series of events.
Later in November two final celebratory events were held at Heartland Acres. The first was for families ala “A Night in the Museum” with volunteers portraying locals from Independence’s past. The second was in the Event Center for adults with a silent auction, Independence trivia, and music by PlugNickel.
The 175th anniversary coins are still available at the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce and S& K Collectibles for $25. The 125th and 150th commemorative coins are also available. The 125th coin is $10; 150th coin is $10 All three coins are $40.