175 Time Capsule burial

Mayor Pro-Tem John Kurtz assists Mark White in placing the time capsule burial urn in the ground. Watching are Buchanan County Historical President Leanne Harrison (left) and Mayor Brad Bleichner.

 John Klotzbach Photo

INDEPENDENCE – In honor of the year Independence was named the new county seat of Buchanan County (i.e. 1847) several community leaders, lead by Chamber Director Nikki Barth, planned special events throughout 2022 to celebrate the town’s 175th anniversary.

Among the first things done was for a commemorative 175th anniversary coin to be created and offered for sale.

