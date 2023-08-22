INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Duck Derby is scheduled for Saturday, August 26, providing the Wapsipinicon River cooperates.
Hundreds of rubber ducks will be dropped at 11 a.m. from the 2nd Street Bridge to float downriver a few blocks to a finish line. Volunteers and the Independence High School Bass Club will be in the water to retrieve the ducks.
Prizes
1st: $500 cash
2nd: Yeti Tundra 35 cooler
3rd: $125 Chamber Bucks
Ducks available for purchase at the chamber office or from a chamber board member — 1 duck for $5 or 5 for $20.
Follow Independence Area Chamber of Commerce or Independence Bulletin Journal Facebook pages for updates.