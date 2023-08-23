INDEPENDENCE — As a reminder – the Independence Firefighters will be at Walmart, Fareway, and Kwik Star on Friday, August 25 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with boots in hand asking the community to make a donation to MDA. Last year, Independence Firefighters were able to raise over $6100 – an all-time high — thanks to the generosity of the Independence community.
The funds raised support MDA’s vision to accelerate research, advanced care, and advocate to empower families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS (aka Lou Gehrig’s disease), and related neuromuscular diseases in support of the families MDA serves.
Individuals and local businesses can also support the fire fighters by donating online at: https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.team&teamID=13882
Fire fighters have been raising funds for MDA since 1954. To date, the Fill the Boot program has raised more than $690 million with involvement from over 334,000 fire fighters nationwide. These funds have led in part to over 20 FDA approved drugs for neuromuscular disease in the last 15 years with many more on the horizon. Those treatments are a reality today due to MDA’s vision, to build a new field of medicine in neuromuscular disease and push the boundaries of the medical frontier we call genetic medicine.
To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.