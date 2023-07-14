INDEPENDENCE –Residents will have the opportunity to share their ideas for improving Independence at a design workshop hosted by the Independence visioning committee at River’sEDGE, 206 2nd Ave SW on Thursday, July 20 between 5 to 8 p.m. This workshop is the culmination of an input-gathering process to identify transportation needs and opportunities for enhancements in Independence. Information collected at public input gathering events conducted earlier this spring will be incorporated into a conceptual transportation and landscape enhancement plan.
A design team will be working at River’sEDGE throughout the workshop to develop a conceptual plan that meets the goals and needs of Independence. The public is invited to stop in to provide input on the designs. Results from focus-group workshops and the random-sample transportation survey will also be available.
The workshop will conclude with a review of the preliminary designs created during the workshop.
To learn more about participating in the design workshop, please call Matthew Schmitz, City Manager, at 319-334-2780 or Nick McGrath, Trees Forever field coordinator, at 319-373-0650.
The Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning Program is sponsored by the Iowa Department of Transportation in partnership with Iowa State University Extension Landscape Architecture and Trees Forever.