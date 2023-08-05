IOWA CITY – Ryan Adams of Independence, Iowa, is one of many UI students who have successfully taken what they’ve learned in the classroom and applied it against real life as participants in the Daily Iowan Documentary Workshop at the University of Iowa.
“I started with the documentary workshop as an undergraduate and worked with the workshop after graduation,” said Adams, who graduated in May 2021 with bachelor’s degrees in Journalism and Cinematic Arts.
The DI Documentary Workshop allows student filmmakers and photographers to work alongside seasoned professionals behind the camera in the field and in the editing studio.
The workshop participants debuted their second feature-length documentary, “Lost in the In-Between: Graduating into 2020,” in May to a sold-out audience at FilmScene. The first film, “Chasing Greatness: Wrestling Life,” premiered in March on the Big Ten Network.
“The goal of this workshop is to train directors, so the students are involved in all aspects of the process,” said Danny Wilcox Frazier, a documentary photographer and filmmaker who serves as the workshop’s director and The Daily Iowan’s photo and film coach. “Any of them can leave here and be hired for any job on a film set, whether nonfiction or narrative. They’re ready to work. That’s the goal.”
When the idea of the Daily Iowan Documentary Workshop was conceived in fall 2019, Wilcox Frazier thought it would take several years to develop a curriculum, renovate a studio, and fundraise before any filming would actually begin.
But then COVID-19 hit.
Daily Iowan Publisher Jason Brummond suggested that the workshop follow a group of graduating University of Iowa students as they navigated their first year after college amid a global pandemic.
“I thought it was a brilliant idea,” Wilcox Frazier said. “COVID was a complete disruption to all our lives, but we had a job to do. We had a role to play within our community. And that role just kept intensifying through news events that happened over the course of the year that we made this film-the murder of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests, the election, January 6th. These students covered it all.”
The workshop students traveled across the country following 10 new Iowa alumni from May 2020 to May 2021. Before they could get to work editing the film, the workshop received permission to film the Iowa wrestling program’s 2021-22 season.
The unprecedented access included every team gathering, practice, dual meet, and tournament. And at least one workshop participant was present to film every single moment.
“The last few years have been insane,” Wilcox Frazier said. “And then to add that second film, that was absurd. But the students, all of us, made it happen.”
As the team got to work on the wrestling film, the Big Ten Network agreed to partner with the workshop, marking the first time that BTN had partnered with a student media organization on a documentary.
Adams said he had always hoped to work on a major film project sometime during his career but never thought he’d have multiple opportunities to do so in college-or to work with a major network in the process.
“It felt like a big responsibility, and it felt like an awesome opportunity because we were not just showing a film, we were telling a story,” said Adams. “We were showing something that not a lot of people have been able to see, to have an inside look at what it takes to produce a program that’s been famous for its excellence for decades, and to bring individual stories to the surface. It was a big responsibility, but it was awesome.”
Learning new skills and building close bonds
After wrapping the wrestling documentary, the workshop participants turned their attention back to Lost in the In-Between.
“We took a lot from what we learned on Chasing Greatness and brought it to Lost in the In-Between,” said Daniel McGregor-Huyer, another workshop student. “They are different types of films, but we could apply many of the skills from one to the other. We knew we could make the film feel like it’s a story that’s unfolding before our eyes, transporting the audience to these individual stories and bringing them along on their journey.”
Adams, who stayed on campus to help finish the films after graduating, said the workshop has honed his storytelling skills.
“I’m better able to see the nuances in a story,” Adams said. “I’m better able to find what the story is and to collaborate with others to figure out what the story is and then tell that story.”
Throughout the making of the two films, the workshop participants developed a close bond.
“There were some 20-plus-hour days filming on the wrestling project, and some were equally as long editing, but it was nice to be able to share that with this team,” Adams said. “Just when you didn’t think you could give any more, we somehow managed to push even further. That’s probably what I’ll remember most about this.”
Paving the way for the future of visual storytelling
Documentary storytelling has experienced a boom in popularity over the past few years, thanks in large part to streaming services. But traditional media companies are increasingly recognizing it as a powerful storytelling platform.
“The Daily Iowan Documentary Workshop is our new endeavor, and it makes so much sense for us, given our long success in visual storytelling,” Brummond said. “The importance of good local journalism and multimedia storytelling has not changed over the decades, but how news and stories are told is constantly changing. We expect to be a leader and innovator in that space.”
Brummond said he takes a lot of pride in The Daily Iowan’s role within the larger storytelling legacy at the Writing University.
“The DI’s primary objectives are to produce quality news for the University of Iowa and Iowa City communities and to provide a professional learning environment for student journalists,” Brummond said. “The workshop accomplishes those goals at the highest level. The experiences we have provided in our first two feature-length films are rare and incredible opportunities for University of Iowa students-including the ability to learn from and work with top-level professionals. We want to help shape the next generation of storytellers and filmmakers.”
What’s next for the Daily Iowan Documentary Workshop?
After completing two feature-length documentaries in three years, Daily Iowan Documentary Workshop leaders say they expect the workshop to take a well-deserved summer break but return to work brainstorming ideas in the fall.
“We want to work with students who are interested in film scores. We want students from poli sci, anthropology, law school, the Writers’ Workshop,” Wilcox Frazier said. “We have a wealth of expertise at the University of Iowa. We have people with unique life experiences and perspectives that should be shared and learned from. My goal is to bring those individuals together around a common goal of learning through the documentary practice and making work that has a profound impact in our community and beyond.”
As Adams reflects on the completion of two films and three years’ worth of work, he said he looks forward to seeing what the next generation of workshop participants accomplish.
“The opportunities that we’ve had here are second to none,” Adams said. “I’m very grateful for what John [Richard, editing coach for the DI Documentary Workshop] has done to help us develop as filmmakers and what Danny has done to develop us as storytellers. Going forward, I hope that the workshop, as well as myself, continue telling stories that matter to others and help make the world a better place.”
Two films, one similar theme
On the surface, the Daily Iowan Documentary Workshop’s first two feature-length documentaries tell very different stories. But Adams says “Lost in the In-Between: Graduating into 2020” and “Chasing Greatness: Wrestling Life” have more in common than you might think.
“The first film, ‘Lost in the In-Between,’ is an intimate look at how the graduating class of 2020 at Iowa handled going into the world amidst a global pandemic and major world events,” said Adams. “Meanwhile, the wrestling film is a behind-the-scenes look at how Iowa wrestling tackled their 2021-22 wrestling season.
“But both films show what it takes to persevere through adversity,” he said.