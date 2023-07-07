INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library (IPL) hosted the first of possibly many blood drives on June 28, after teaming up with the American Red Cross.
Erin Zikmund the Program Coordinator at the IPL says the idea for hosting a blood drive came to her during the 2023 One Book Indee season.
“In the book we read there was a hematology clinic,” said Schutte. “We thought this would be a cool program or event to tie in with that book. Timing wise that didn’t work out but we had contacted the Red Cross and saw that it would work to host a drive in the summer.”
According to Zikmund the American Red Cross has very few blood drives that are hosted in the summer, so with a very short turnaround the IPL was able to get a drive scheduled.
“We got it scheduled back in March,” said Zikmund. “That’s when we set the date, from then on we were in touch with the Red Cross.”
Zikmund says that the IPL was in charge of supplying the space and spreading marketing material.
“We had posters and handouts and had info in all of our promotional materials,” said Zikmund. “So, in the Independence Bulletin Journal, Facebook, kinda everywhere that we promote. We also had to supply volunteers as well.”
According to Zikmund, for the event, the IPL supplied only three volunteers.
“One was at registration, they volunteered the whole time,” said Zikmund. “Then two who split the shift at refreshments, I helped as needed.”
Zikmund says that overall, with 24-25 people donating blood, both the American Red Cross and the IPL were happy with the turnout for the event.
“It is hard to get donors in the summer, and so we are happy with how many we got,” said Zikmund. “It’s hard to say how many we got, we kept busy, and, in the afternoon, there was a lull for a moment but there were also a lot of walk-ins.”
According to Zikmund both the American Red Cross workers and donators alike expressed their appreciation for the IPL hosting the event.
“The workers appreciated that we were holding the drive and they liked that there was a drive in the summer, they also loved how the day ran so smoothly,” said Zikmund. “A few of the donators expressed their appreciation for having a drive to go to, and they were happy to do what they could by donating.”
As for future blood drives at the IPL, Zikmund says she is excited to hold more but wants to be cautious as well.
“We at the IPL want to be cognizant of other drives in the area,” said Zikmund. “We want other drives to also get good turnouts and don’t want to overload the area with drives. We know Quasky has a drive, the high school has one, and some churches have one so there is some coordinating that has to go on there to maximize the community aspect.”
According to Zikmund her personal drive for donating blood comes from the feeling of doing her part. She says everyone knows someone who has been in the hospital and needs blood needs so it feels good to do what you can.
“A lot of people aren’t able to give blood, but I am able to,” said Zikmund. “It is something that doesn’t bother me, so I am happy to donate blood when I am able to. It is actually frustrating when I can’t.”
For those who missed the IPL’s blood drive and want to donate blood to the American Red Cross. Zikmund says there are always more in the area, and it is really easy to find them.
“When you go on the Red Cross website you can search for donation locations within time periods and distances,” said Zikmund “They make it easy to find drives near you. If people could use that resource that would be awesome.”
Editor’s Note: The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive on Monday, July 17 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass for more information.