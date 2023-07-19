INDEPENDENCE – Get ready for an exciting adventure with geocaching, balloon storytelling, a foam mega blaster and a super splash community water fight! You can also have a reading adventure plus prizes if you sign up for the Summer Reading Program (yes, registration is still open)!
Get ready for an exciting adventure as we dive into the world of geocaching with Michael Maas from Buchanan County Conservation. If you’re looking for a fun activity that combines outdoor exploration, problem-solving, and treasure hunting, then this is the perfect program for you. Join us at the library on July 25 for Geocaching for teens at 1:30 p.m. and Geocaching for adults at 6 p.m. Both registration and a liability form are required for these programs. Teens will need to have their liability form signed by a parent/guardian and completed prior to the program. Adults can fill one out prior to the event on the day of the program.
Geocaching is like a high-tech treasure hunt, where participants use GPS coordinates to locate hidden containers or you will have the opportunity to discover hidden treasures while enjoying the beauty of nature and engaging in friendly competition.
Children, get ready for Balloon Storytelling on July 26 at 9:30 a.m. at the library.
Balloon Storytelling is an interactive way to tell stories using balloon sculptures as props. Children may volunteer to be balloon characters while the audience also gets in on the fun.
Back by popular demand, and in partnership with Buchanan County Libraries, is the Foam Mega Blaster event for the entire family. Come to Riverwalk Park on Sunday, July 30 at 1 p.m. for a foam blaster free-for-all!
The library has set a goal of 500,000 total minutes of reading from our community of readers. If we work together to reach that goal, we can look forward to Super Splash, a community-wide water fight with special guests from the local Independence Fire Department! It’s open to all ages and is a great way for our community to come together and celebrate. However, we need to reach our goal of 500,000 minutes read to have this fun event. Be sure to log those reading minutes!
You are still welcome to participate in the reading program and log your minutes retroactively. You can register online at https://independenceia.beanstack.org or at the library. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, call the library at 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com.