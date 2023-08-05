JESUP – Mark your calendar for these Jesup Public Library events in August.
Lil Tots Story Time
Lil Tots Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for songs, stories and more!
Spice Club
The August spice is Lavender! Get yours today at the front desk.
Friends Of The Library
All are welcome to join us at our meeting on Thursday, August 10 at 6 p.m. The Friends of the Library is a non-profit support organization that improves the services and resources of the Library, promotes citizen involvement in the community, and hosts fundraising events to offer programs and resources for all ages.
Dessert Bar Crawl
A new twist on an old favorite! Join us Tuesday, August 15 at 7 p.m. for samples of ‘bar’ desserts and vote for your favorite! Bring a pan of bars (brownies, lemon bars, etc.) with the recipe. Pre-registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/JPL-BarCrawl
Book Club
Get your copy of “The Orphan Keeper” by Camron Wright at the Library and join us for our book discussion on Monday, August 21 at 1 p.m. Seven-year-old Chellamuthu is kidnapped from his village in India, sold to a Christian orphanage, and then adopted by an unsuspecting couple in the United States. It takes months before the boy can speak enough English to tell his parents that he already has a family back in India. Horrified, they try their best to track down his Indian family, but all avenues lead to dead ends. Meanwhile, they simply love him, change his name to Taj, enroll him in school, make him part of their family — and his story might have ended there had it not been for the pestering questions in his head: Who am I? Why was I taken? How do I get home? More than a decade later, Taj meets Priya, a girl from southern India with surprising ties to his past.
Monday Movie
Join us Monday, August 28 at 1 p.m. for “Supercell,” a natural disaster film about tornadoes, hurricanes, high winds, and hail. It follows the story of the teenage son of legendary storm chaser Bill Brody, who runs away from home to chase storms himself. Starring Alec Baldwin, Anne Heche, and Skeet Ulrich. Rated PG-13, runs 1 hour, 40 minutes. FREE popcorn & water!