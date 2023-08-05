JESUP – The Jesup American Legion Post 342 hosted Scout Troop 95 this summer to conduct its annual flag retirement ceremony behind the Legion Hall.
Approximately 250-300 flags were given a proper retirement that evening. After the ceremony was over, all were treated to a soup supper and root beer floats.
{Editor’s Note: According to the Title 4 of the United States Code: “The Flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning. If you have a torn or worn out American Flag, contact your local Veteran’s group to arrange for proper disposal. There may also be boxes in your community for proper disposal.}