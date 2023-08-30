JESUP – There are several new faces in the Jesup Schools this fall.
Becky Kuper
Becky Kuper, originally from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, attended Mount Mercy University and previously served the Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District for 29 years in a variety of ways. Kuper worked as a Kindergarten teacher for six years, a 6th grade Language Arts teacher for 21 years, a Kindergarten teacher for 1 year, and then a 1st Grade teacher for 1 year. This school year Kuper will be serving as the K-3 Rural Teacher for Jesup.
Kuper says that the first time she knew she wanted to be a teacher happened in 1st grade. After that, she knew she wanted to make sure that her students would have a safe and loving learning environment.
As for her philosophy, Kuper says it all surrounds love, learning, and feeling safe.
“My goal as a teacher is to ensure my students feel safe in their learning environment while creating a love for learning,” said Kuper. “I want to provide my students with the necessary skills to create a solid educational foundation, so they can be successful citizens within their communities.”
An interesting fact about Kuper is that she loves her family and has six children, a daughter-in-law, two grandchildren, and four dogs! Kuper says she also loves to hunt deer and turkey and go fishing in Canada.
Drake Buscherfeld
Drake Buscherfeld, originally from Algona, Iowa, attended the University of Northern Iowa and previously worked as a part-time Physical Education teacher at Hudson Middle School and as a coach for Dike-New Hartford. Buscherfeld will now be serving as the Jesup Middle School Special Education and Assistant Football Coach.
According to Buscherfeld, he became a teacher because he loves being around people.
“I want to inspire others to become the best version of themselves,” said Buscherfeld. “I am also very passionate about coaching sports at the high school level.”
Buscherfeld says that his philosophy for effective teaching is to have empathy for everyone around him and aim to become 1% better each day.
Buscherfeld enjoys coaching, working out, and attending sporting events as well as concerts.
Gina Feldt
Gina Feldt, originally from Buckingham, Iowa, attended the University of Northern Iowa and after college served as a Middle School Teacher in Jesup, Iowa. Feldt then transferred from the district where she served as an Instructional Coach at Union and is now returning to Jesup to be the Middle School Principal.
According to Feldt, she got into teaching/administration hoping to make connections with students, staff, and parents, and sees this position as a greater opportunity to do just that.
“This position provides me the opportunity to work with students, staff, parents, and community members in order to give our 5th-8th graders the best possible education and experience in middle school,” said Feldt. “This community takes a lot of pride in the J-Hawks, and I plan to do the same.”
Feldt says that her philosophy is derived from three points.
“Cultivating relationships, demonstrating and encouraging fortitude, and setting high standards,” said Feldt. “I want to get to know those I am surrounded by and I want them to know me. As we create these relationships, we’ll be able to work better toward growing. Through that process, there will be challenges and roadblocks, but we need to keep a positive attitude and growth mindset, knowing that there are always solutions and a way forward, we simply need to find the best option. Lastly, I will set high standards for myself, but also for my staff and students. We all have room for growth and can take steps to help each other be successful. We can do that by working together.”
Feldt’s hobbies include traveling, playing sports, spending time outside, and kayaking all alongside her husband Jay and son Nolan.
Heather Peiffer
Heather Peiffer is originally from Cedar Falls, Iowa. Staying local, Peiffer attended Wartburg College earning a bachelor’s in social work in 2011, and then attended UNI to obtain her master’s in social work in 2015. Peiffer was previously Grief Team Lead/Grief Counselor at Cedar Valley Hospice, and Jesup will serve as the School Social Worker. Peiffer says that she originally wanted to serve in this capacity because of the many challenges facing students these days.
“Our children are facing so many challenges between social media, peers, home life, and school life,” said Peiffer. “I wanted to do my best to foster collaboration between our students’ home, school, and community to help each student achieve success in whatever way that looks like for them.”
Peiffer says her teaching philosophy is caring as much for mental health as people do for physical health.
“Our mental health is important at every stage of life, including our youth,” said Peiffer. “My goal is to advocate for this importance by providing much-needed emotional support to our students, families, and the district during times of need.”
A few fun facts about Peiffer are that she has been married 5-years to her husband Christopher who serves full-time for the National Guard. The two have two daughters, Everly who is 3 years old and will be starting preschool at Jesup, and Eloise who is 16 months old. Peiffer also has a golden retriever named Bella and enjoys family time spent picking apples, watching football games, and going on walks, or bonfires on their acreage.
Holly Sitzmann
Holly Sitzmann, originally from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, she attended the University of Northern Iowa. Sitzmann previously served at a 3-year-old Preschool for 9 years at Jesup Elementary School. Beginning this year, she will be serving in the Pre-Kindergarten at Jesup.
Sitzmann says that she became a teacher because she felt there was something rewarding about being a part of a first educational experience.
“It helps shape their outlook for the rest of their school career,” said Sitzmann. “Early childhood education is so important!”
Sitzmann says that her teaching philosophy revolves around the education that playing can provide.
“Play is the highest form of learning in early childhood learning environments,” said Sitzmann. “My classroom is full of play-based experiences.”
Sitzmann is married to her husband Eric, whom she has three children with, Emmett, Eleanor, and Evelyn. The family has two dogs, Eddie, and Ozzie. According to Sitzmann, she enjoys reading, traveling, being outdoors, and spending time with family and friends.
Sitzmann says one cool fun fact about her is that she was born on Christmas Day.
Kelly Henderson
Kelly Henderson, originally from Sumner, Iowa, attended North Iowa Area Community College and the University of Northern Iowa. Previously, Henderson taught for four years in Centerville, Iowa before she and her husband moved back to her hometown, Sumner, in 2003. Since then, she has been teaching Kindergarten through third grade at Triumph for the past 20 years and decided to make a change and move to the older side and work with the 4-8 th graders.
Henderson says the main reason she became a teacher 29 years ago was that she wanted to be able to get into teaching work with young people and make an impact on their daily lives.
“I still believe the joy of hanging out with kids is by far the best part of teaching,” Henderson said.
Henderson says that her teaching goal at Triumph is to make school enjoyable for the students and for them to know that she cares for each person in the classroom.
Henderson and her husband have three sons, a senior this year, a junior, and a 6th grader who attends Sumner Fredericksburg.
“They are involved in football, wrestling, basketball, track, and baseball along with FFA and showing cattle at Fair,” said Henderson. “So, naturally, our lives are very busy with those activities, and it doesn’t leave much time for many other things. We also farm my dad’s land on the side, try to camp and snowmobile when we can, and I love growing flowers during the summer.”
Keri Griswold
Keri Griswold, originally from Independence, Griswold attended the University of Northern Iowa and Northwestern University. Previously Griswold was a Pre-Kindergarten teacher and will now be serving Jesup as a 1st-grade teacher.
Griswold says she got into teaching to help children learn and build relationships with their families.
A few fun facts about Griswold are that she is married. She and her husband have one son, one daughter, a dog, and two cats. Griswold loves to travel and spend time with family and friends.
Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin, originally from Winthrop, Devlin attended the University of Northern Iowa and previously served the Jesup Community for five years running the Extended Day Preschool, After School, and Summer Care Programs. Devlin will now be serving as a preschool teacher.
Devlin says she has wanted to be a teacher since she was a kid.
“Growing up, my next-door neighbor was a 2nd-grade teacher, and she made teaching look like the best career ever,” said Devlin. “When I headed off to college, I knew my passion was working with kids and showing kids the same joy, I saw in my neighbor.”
Devlin says that her teaching goal is to make sure that her students know that the classroom is a fun, safe place where every day is a great day to learn.
Devlin and her husband Josh have been married for 21 years and have three children. Lillee, Andrew, and Leland. Lillee is starting off her college career at UNI this fall. Andrew is a Sophomore at Jesup and keeps us busy with all his different sports. Leland is a 4th grader at Jesup and loves gymnastics and archery.
Devlin says her family enjoys spending time together, spontaneous day trips, visiting family, and trying new things.
“An interesting fact about me is I like helping my husband with home improvement jobs,” said Devlin. “I have hung sheetrock, put different types of flooring down, gutted and refinished a bathroom, shingled roofs, and helped install new siding.”
Nathan Lamphier
Nathan Lamphier, originally from Oelwein, Lamphier attended Upper Iowa University and Fort Hays State University. Lamphier previously worked for Waterloo West as an Instructional Strategist. This school year Lamphier will be working for the Jesup community in the Special Education department of the high school.
According to Nathan, it was because he grew up in a family that was heavily involved in the school setting that he decided to pursue a career in education.
“With that and the influence that my teachers provided me while I was in school made the decision to become a teacher,” said Lamphier.
Within the Special Education department, Lamphier’s goal is to build quality relationships with each individual kid by showing them that everyone their cares about them outside the four walls of the classroom.
Lamphier’s interesting facts about himself include that he and his wife Kiana have two kids who attend Jesup Schools, Kael who is seven, and Kamri who is four. Lamphier’s hobbies include hunting, fishing, sports, and taking care of the family pet, Ella a Black Lab. Something interesting that Lamphier experienced was when we were at a Chicago Cubs game when David Ross hit a home run and then pitched in the same game.