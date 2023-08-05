INDEPENDENCE – The 13th annual Julie Jack Benefit Golf Tournament was held on Saturday, July 22, at Three Elms Golf Course.
According to co-organizer Mike Hosch there were 180 Hole Sponsors and a full slate of 18 4-person teams this year. Money generated from the tournament supports the Julie Jack Memorial Scholarships.
The tournament began in June 2010, the summer after Julie passed away from adrenal cancer. She was a 2008 graduate of the Independence High School where she excelled in academics and was named female athlete of the year in 2008. In September 2009 she was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.
The Julie Jack Memorial Scholarships were created to award one male and one female athlete who have a minimum GPA of 3.0 and best exemplifies Julie’s characteristics of integrity, reliability, leadership, high moral conduct, and community service. The recipients must be planning to enroll in a community college or college/university the following fall and be participating in at least one sport at the college level. Each scholarship is $2,000. This year the recipients were Marleigh Louvar and Korver Hupke.
Loren Pink, reminisced about Julie, former student athletes, and the current recipients. Hupke was unavailable to attend as he was participating in the Shrine Bowl, but Pink read a statement from Hupke.
“I am honored to be selected to receive the Julie Jack Scholarship,” wrote Hupke. “Over the years, I have heard of what a great person Julie was, and everything she stood for, not only in sports but also how she treated people outside of sports. This award is a huge honor for me to receive and I am grateful for it. Thank you to everyone that came out today to play in the golf tournament in support of the Jack family.”
Scholarship winner Marleigh Louvar also addressed the crowd.
“Good morning everyone,” said Louvar, “I am a recipient of the Julie Jack Memorial scholarship. My future plans are to attend the University of St. Thomas to major in biology in minor in sports psychology alongside playing Division I softball.
“Being selected as a recipient of the Julie Jack Memorial scholarship holds a profound significance in my life. It’s not just about the financial assistance, but also about the validation of my hard work and dedication to my studies and athletic pursuits. This scholarship is a symbol of trust and belief in my potential, motivating me to push beyond my limits and strive for excellence in everything I do.
“As I prepare to step into the next chapter of my academic and athletic journey, I am humbled by the responsibility that comes with representing the legacy of Julie Jack. Her determination, resilience, and commitment to her passions are qualities I deeply admire and hope to embody throughout my college years and beyond. I aspire to carry on her torch of excellence, using the opportunities afforded to me through this scholarship to not only shape my own future but also to inspire and uplift others around me.
“In addition to my academic pursuits, I plan to actively engage in extracurricular activities and community involvement during my time at the University of St. Thomas. Just like Julie Jack, who contributed not only to her passion but also to her community, I believe in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the lives of others. Whether it’s through volunteering, mentoring, or participating in outreach programs, I am committed to being an active and compassionate member of society.
“Receiving the Julie Jack Memorial scholarship is a tremendous honor that serves as a beacon of hope and encouragement as I venture into this new phase of my life. With unwavering determination, I pledge to carry on Julie Jack’s legacy of excellence, utilizing the education and opportunities provided by this scholarship to make a meaningful difference in the world around me. I am immensely grateful for the support and belief that this scholarship represents and promise to make the most of this incredible opportunity. Thank you all for sharing in this memorable occasion with me, and I look forward to an exciting and fulfilling journey ahead.”
Megan (Jack) Elsinger, Julie’s sister, also spoke and thanked everyone for participating, as did co-organizer Marv Hosch.
After hearing the rules and revieing the fun challenges of each hole, the golfers scrambled to the positions for a shotgun start at the sound of a horn blast.
The organizers of the Julie Jack Benefit Golf Tournament thanks all of the hole sponsors and golfers of the 2023 Julie Jack memorial golf outing held on July 22nd. Continued support is what makes this event such a huge success and makes the Julie Jack Memorial Scholarship possible.
Sponsors:
319 Sport and Spine; Adams Family Furniture; Albert Auto 380; Albert Family Farms; Andy Allen; Allerton Brewing Company; Amanda’s Barber Shop; American Pattern & CNC; Arianna’s Kitchen; Arctic Seal of Jesup; Bank Iowa; Beauty Buzz; Randy & Debbie Blin; Janet Boddicker; Boubin Automotive; Brown Bottle of Waterloo; Brown Lane Insurance; Buchanan Masonry and Concrete; Bulletin Journal; Burco Equipment; Gaylen Burco; Pete Burmeister, WCF Financial; Cameron Farms; Curt and Carla Chorpening; Chuong Garden; Cobblestone Cottage; CRST, John and Dyan Smith; Counseling and Assessment Services; Cy & Charlie’s Inc.; Del Rio Mexican Restaurant; Denali’s on the River; Denton Castings Co. Inc.; Andrew and Penny Donnelly; Keith and Danielle Donnelly; Tim and Cathy Donnelly; Dunlap Motors; DUPACO Credit Union; Gene & Deb Ehlers; Megan, Michael, & Jack Elsinger; Eschen’s Clothing; John Evers Angency; Fabulous Fridays; Dylan Fangman Custom Drilling; Greg Fangman Custom Hauling; Fareway Stores Inc.; Steve Flaucher, BBQ 4U; Jeff Fruchtenicht, Investment Center; Fuelling Chiropractic; Ray & Catherine Fuller; Duane & Shelley Gates; Nancy Gaul; Dean and Pam Gissel; Goldsmith Painting; Marianne Hickey; Willie Hickey; Vince Higgins; Hilltop Motors; Hogslat of Independence; Dean & Beth Hosch; Jim & Nancy Hosch; Justin Hosch; Lyle & Margaret Hosch; Marv & Marcie Hosch; Mike & Carolyn Hosch; Wayne & Linda Hosch; Dewey & Heather Hupke; Indee Café; Iowa Engineered Processes Corp.; Independence Car Washes, Kevin Klotzbach; Independence City Street Dept.; Independence Plumbing, Heating, & Cooling; Independence Light, Power & Telecommunications; Jamestown Ag, LLC; Dorothy Jack & Family; Joan Jamason; Jill Marie Photography; John Deery Motors; Kegler, Kegler, & Arend Dentistry; Klever Concrete Inc.; Kress Heating & Plumbing; F. J. Krob & Co.; Ben Lange, Swisher & Cohrt PLC; Larson Construction; Michael & Jane Leaven Family; Joe & Cindy Leibold Family; Las Dos Marias; Lewiston Auto; Limerock Ranch; Manatts Inc.; Mark’s Locker; Mary McGill; McGraw’s Carpets; Anne McMillan, The Pampered Chef; Miller Quarry; Modern Woodmen, Tim O’Loughlin; NAPA Auto Parts; N & N Trailer Sales Inc., Monticello; Norby Distributing; Northeast Iowa Fur Exchange; Nutrien Ag Solutions, Mark Miller; Office Towne Radio Shack; Ohl Construction Inc.; Ohl Real Estate & Insurance; Oleson Sod Company; Jason & Megan Orr, Orr Farms; Holli & Dustin Osvald; Pat’s Tavern, Rick Lotz; Permanent Roofing Specialists; Pizza Ranch of Independence; Plush Salon; Precision Plumbing, Heating, and Air; Pries Enterprises; Puffett Chiropractic Clinic; Doug & Janel Rathbun; Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory; Roberts and Eddy PC; Angie and Jim Roth; Ryan Pharmacy Inc.; S & K Collectibles; Troy Schaffer Scrap Metal; Jim and Mary Kay Sloan; Smith D & L Insurance; Sorg Insurance Agency; South Pole Barbershop and Solon; Roger Tempus; Rydell of Independence; The Brick Kitchen; The Crow Bar; The Lucky Buffet; The Ozone in Urbana; The Trendy Tulip; Three Elms Golf Course; Ellen Toomey; Tournier’s Recycling Inc.; Mike & Laura Ungs; Blake & Catie Vander Molen; Verve Hair Salon and Spa; Vogel Crop Services LLC; Webb Concrete Inc.; Nels Wehner; Weichman Pig Co.; Logan and Mandi West; White Farms, Amy & Andy; Wilson Photography; Winthrop Veterinary Clinic; Wolfey’s Wapsi Outback; Kyle & Sara Zieser; Richard & Peggy Zieser, RMZ Cattle Corp.; and Paul & Becky Zieser.
The tournament is held the fourth weekend in July each year. If you have questions, or are interested in supporting this annual golf tournament, which is a scholarship fundraiser for area students, contact Mike and Carolyn Hosch at 319-521-2675, or Marvin and Marcie Hosch.