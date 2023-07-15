JESUP – The Independence Federated Garden Club appreciates the many beautifully landscaped yards throughout the Buchanan County. This month, the club wants to acknowledge the efforts of Howard and Monica Beyer by “planting” a sign at their home located at 1045 3rd Street in Jesup.
The corner lot features a carefully manicured lawn surrounded by a wide assortment of trees, perennials, grasses, shrubs, vines, and pots of annuals partially enclosed by high white fencing. The focal centerpiece is a fountain surrounded by rocks that were originally gathered from a local farm field. The tranquil running water can best be viewed in the evening with the accent lighting. Fragrant floral scents make sitting at the patio a delight for the senses. A raised gas firepit with sparkling fire glass makes a cozy conversation area. This colorful yard changes as blooms progress through the seasons.