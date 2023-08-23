INDEPENDENCE – The 2023 Buchanan County Sheriff‘s Office K9 Golf Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, August 26 at Three Elms Golf Course, 2074 Three Elms Park Road.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 9 a.m. It’s a four-person best shot. Registrations were due August 19.
There will be different raffle prizes and silent auction items available during the tournament. Come say “hello” to Deputy Ben Ward and K9 Koda.
All proceeds will go to help maintain the Buchanan County Sheriff’s K9 Unit.
Questions or comments can be directed to Deputy Ben Ward at bward@co.buchanan.ia.us or by calling the Sheriff’s Office at 319-334-2568.