INDEPENDENCE – On Saturday, August 12, The Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation held a community event focused on raising funds for the rehabilitation center as well as educating little on different animals.
Tracy Belle the founder, and current owner and operator of the rehab center has been licensed in wildlife rehabilitation for 25 years.
Belle says she got into rescuing animals because she was a homeless street kid.
“I knew what it was like to be cold alone and scared, said Belle. “That’s how I relate to these animals, it is why I call our strays, street kids.”
According to Belle the event which started at 11 a.m. and ended at 3 p.m. was a success if someone had done a headcount.
“It was very very busy lot of people coming in and out, and playing games we actually ran out of prizes,” said Belle.
Although nobody did a headcount, Belle says that this year’s carnival event was busier than it has ever been.
“I work in the back in the animals, so I am not up in the front taking headcount through the door,” said Belle. “I know that it was busier than it has ever been. We have never had that many people coming in.”
According to Belle, this was the first year the event has been done with the kitten theme, but the event has been held countless other items with various themes.
“We brought kitties that were up for adoption as well as dogs,” said Belle. “Alongside education animals like snakes, lizards, and the educational falcons were with us. Oh, we also had an educational skunk with us.”
Belle says that the educational animals are meant for a more in-depth time with the kids.
“We talk about what they do where they come from, what they eat, where they live, and why it isn’t a good idea to have a wild animal for a pet,” said Belle.
According to Belle, this event was a success from the publicity, and educational side of the event but when it came to the funds hoping to be gathered from the event the numbers weren’t quite there.
“This wasn’t our biggest success money-wise, the Kitty Karnival was great for public relations but not the greatest for raising money,” said Belle. “It just wasn’t the right target audience.”
Belle is not discouraged however, she says that Wildthunder will be holding an online auction and a ride-and-drive event on September 9. There will also be more educational events on the horizon where more funds can be raised, she said.
According to Belle, another interesting upcoming event that Wildthunder will be hosting is a Pet CPR Certification course.
“Brittany comes in, she is a certified instructor, and we usually keep the class sizes small,” said Belle. “She goes through compressions and mouth to breathing, medications, and bleeding. It is a six-hour class and after that, you’ll be certified in Pet CPR.”
Belle says that it seems like Animal CPR and medical treatment seems like it wouldn’t come up as a need very often but that it is something she uses often.
“As far as compressions I would say that it could be once a month, we deal with something trying to leave the planet,” said Belle. “When we have a baby bunny come in, birds that have been hit by cars, as far as the bleeding goes, we very often have animals coming in broken and bleeding. We have to check their respiratory rate often.”
To the community, Belle says it is important to reiterate that Wildthunder needs their support.
“We are the pound for the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department,” said Belle. “We are trying to build an additional building for stray dogs. We need another $60,000 so we can better the facility for the dogs coming to us from the community. The police department knows they can call me 24/7 and trust me, I am on call. Just the other night the police called me for a snapping turtle because they know I’ll be there when they need me. We definitely need people to know that we need donations.”
For those looking to donate to the Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation They can donate through PayPal, Venmo, or by check. If people would like to donate, they can donate to the Oelwein Vet Clinic where, according to Belle, $30,000 to $40,000 a year goes just in vet care.