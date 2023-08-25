JESUP – Knights of Columbus Council 8227 are planning to have Tootsie Roll Days September 7, 8, and 9.
They will be at:
- Kwik Star, 841 South Street, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Casey’s, 1330 6th Street, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Dollar General, 210 South Street West, 8 a.m. to 8 a.m.
For the annual Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities Tootsie Roll Drive Knights in yellow vests collect money in cardboard Tootsie Roll containers and offer Tootsie Rolls to passersby. The funds are then distributed to organizations who help our intellectually disabled family, friends, and neighbors.