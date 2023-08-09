LAMONT – Lamont Days started Friday with a steak fry and the selection of Little Mr. & Miss Lamont. On Saturday the parade was held followed by the Kids Pedal Pull contest, cornhole for the adults, and kickball at the ball diamond. All of Lamont Museum sites were open, including the addition of the 627 Bush Street building. The day wrapped up with an evening street dance.
Kids Pedal Pull Results (26 Participants)
30 – 40 lbs
1. Kate Pailing
2. Max Adams
3. Kinzy McTaggart
40-50 lbs
1. Kolt McTaggart
2. Dominik Brown
3. Nash Pailing
50-60 lbs
1. Rebecca Harting
2. Lucas Rawson
3. Alexis Brown
60-70 lbs
1. Jason Schmitz
2. Meredith Kay
3. Brycen Peterson
Over 70 lbs
1. Haydyn Schmitz
2. Abbigail Brown
3. Ely Krogmann