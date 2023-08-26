INDEPENDENCE – Lisa Lang, a member of the Cedar Falls Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) has won first place nationally in the Instrumental category of the 2023 American Heritage Contest.
Each year the DAR sponsors a national contest for various areas of the arts to aid and encourage the preservation of our rich American heritage in the fields of art, crafts, drama, literature and music. Some of the categories include acrylic, pastels, oil, watercolor, drawing, photography, clay, basketry, jewelry, paper crafts, embroidery, knitting, crochet, quilting, short story fiction, poetry, vocal and instrumental compositions, just to name a few.
This year’s contest theme was “Educating the Next Generation on Our Historic American Trails”.
Mrs. Lang entered the Instrumental category of the American Heritage Contest. The composition had to be an original work created by a current individual DAR member. The piece had to be a concert march suitable for a processional or recessional and submitted as a keyboard arrangement. The composition also had to follow standard march form. In addition to the manuscript and recording, Mrs. Lang was required to write a narrative explaining any techniques used and how the composition supported this year’s theme. Entries were sent to a national chairperson, who forwarded them on to a panel of three published composers who judged the compositions. The scores were averaged, and 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places were awarded.
Mrs. Lang’s composition is entitled, “Trail of Hope” (Pioneer’s Processional), and is inspired by the Oregon Trail. Mrs. Lang was honored in Washington, DC at the American Heritage Awards Ceremony that takes place during the Continental Congress of the DAR. The Continental Congress Proceedings report lists the winners from all categories and is stored at the Smithsonian Institution.
“Unfortunately, the piece is only for official DAR use,” said Lang. “It was played at the Continental Congress in Washington DC, so that was cool.”
Mrs. Lang selected the Oregon Trail, because the people on it were full of hope, thus her title, “Trail of Hope.”
For her narrative, Mrs. Lang wrote:
“The people on the Oregon Trail were filled with HOPE. Hope for a new life. Hope to own their own land. These pioneers were brave to have given up most of their belongings, never see some of their family again and pack only food and necessities in their wagons for a journey unknown. Yet, they were full of hope. Although they suffered many hardships and dangers, many persevered and made their way to Oregon to build a better life for themselves. Their story of bravery and fortitude is inspiring. This piece is dedicated to those pioneers and what led them to travel the Oregon Trail…HOPE.
“In researching a typical day on the Oregon Trail, I found that the bugle call was an important part of getting the day started. They awoke to the sound of the bugle and after breakfast and packing their belongings, the bugle signaled again with a “Wagons, Ho!” to continue their journey westward. You will hear the call of the bugle at the key change in the Trio section. My hope is that this processional march honors the brave pioneers who headed west on the Oregon Trail.”
Mrs. Lang worked on the composition for a little over two months.
She has been a member of the DAR for 32 years
“Currently I am the chapter corresponding secretary and pianist for the State Conferences,” she said. “One of my best memories of being a member of the DAR, was proving a female patriot. She is the first proven and only female patriot of my chapter. She supplied corn to the soldiers and fodder for the horses during the American Revolution.”
Mrs. Lang is a member of many other lineage societies including, The Mayflower Society (state secretary), Jamestowne Society, Colonial Dames of America, Daughters of the War of 1812, Daughters of the American Colonists, New England Women, Daughters of Union Veterans, Iowa Pioneer Certificate, Colonial Dames of the XVII Century, and many more.
“I love researching family history and genealogy!” she said.