LITTLETON – The public is invited to the Littleton school reunion to be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., at the Littleton and Chatham Historical Society, 601 State Street, rural Independence.
The Society museum is the former Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church. The Historical Society hopes all students that have attended the Littleton school will be their guest, as well as the families of former teachers and students. Food and a friendly atmosphere will be provided. There will be displays, information and photos pertaining to the school to view.
The Historical Society welcomes your help to identify and document unidentified photos. Stop in to see the education exhibit featuring information on May E. Francis, funded by the Buchanan County Community Foundation and a scale model of the Littleton Schoolhouse built by Dick O’Brien. Also on display will be the models built by Dick O’Brien.
A group photo of former students is scheduled for 2 p.m.
The LCHS would love to hear any stories you may have as they gather stories and photos to further document the history of the Littleton school. If you know of other students and their families that may be interested in attending, contact the Littleton and Chatham Historical Society at 319-415-1175 or tonybengston@yahoo.com.