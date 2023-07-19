LITTLETON – The Steve Brown Art Center and the Littleton and Chatham Historical Society (LCHS) in conjunction with the Littleton Watermelon Day committee is preparing a celebration of art, music, and culture in Littleton from Noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.
This is the first year that the unincorporated town of Littleton has had a festival in the modern era, and along with that The Steve Brown Art Center is using it as a fundraiser.
All events will be in Littleton at the corner of Perry Street and D16 (175th Street).
Highlights include:
Music
1-3 p.m. Balvanz & Powers at Reyes Concrete
3-5 p.m. Chet Reagan Music with Mandy McLeary at LCHS
6-8 p.m. Bad Habits Band at Reyes Concrete
Art
Noon- 6 p.m. Bruce Gordan (Colored Pencils) at LCHS
Noon-6 p.m. Helen Hunter (Watercolors) at LCHS
2-5 p.m. Barb Prall (Presentation) at Littleton Lounge
Food
4-5 p.m.Free Watermelon at LCHS
Noon-8 p.m. Lions Club at Littleton Lounge
Noon-8 p.m. Boyds Food Truck at LCHS
Noon-8 p.m. Totally Rolled Ice Cream Northeast Iowa at LCHS
The Steve Brown Art Center hopes to attract people throughout the area and is looking to make this an annual event that will grow yearly.
The Steve Brown Art Center (SBAC) is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization that has a vision for artists, young and old alike, to have the opportunity to better themselves while helping to build the skills of those around them. It will be offering community programming starting in Jesup, Iowa before expanding to neighboring communities. Programming will include a Community Speaker Series that will showcase existing creatives who reside within the community as well as a Pop-up Series that will spotlight and partner with local businesses to provide opportunities for community engagement.
The long-range vision is to house a rural artist residency program for professional and emerging artists in all areas of the arts and the humanities. Artists will be offered accommodations and studio space in exchange for a contribution of labor and maintenance of the buildings and grounds. Visit stevebrownartcenter.org or Steve Brown Art Center on Facebook for more information.
The Littleton and Chatham Historical Society strives to accurately document, promote and preserve the history of the Littleton and Chatham area to cultivate interest and educational understanding for future generations. Visit Littleton and Chatham Historical Society on Facebook or https://freepages.rootsweb.com/~littletonia/history/ for more information.