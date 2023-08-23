MARENGO – Grand Champions in Breeding Heifers, Breeding Goats, Breeding Sheep, Breeding Gilts, Market Goats, Market Sheep, Market Hogs, and Market Beef at the Buchanan County Fair qualified for the Best of the Best show on July 29 at the Iowa County Fairgrounds.
Buchanan County livestock were put up against entries from Benton, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, Iowa, Jackson, Jones, Keokuk, Linn, Scott, and Tama counties. Winners at the regional event in Marengo qualified for the All-Iowa Showdown on August 6 in Oskaloosa. Unfortunately none of the Buchanan County exhibitors moved on.
Regional showdowns have been going on since 2005. In 2016 the first Best of the Best showdown (called the Southeast Iowa Showdown) was held. The All-Iowa showdown was created in 2017. The show was created to give the county fairs grand champions a chance to show head-to-head. With the initial invitation of the Best of the Best, each county was asked to have one or two volunteers to help raise monies to cover the costs, help plan the show, and set guidelines for the show.