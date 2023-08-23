Best of the Best 2023

Representing Buchanan County at the Best of the Best Show in Marengo on July 29 were (from left) Buchanan County Fair Princess Katie Finnegan, Annie Johnson (Breeding Beef, Breeding Gilts), , Katie Johnson (Market Goats), Kennly Happel (Breeding Sheep), Keeley Kehrli (Market Sheep), LeaAnn Beyer (Breeding Goats), Jake Beaty (Market Beef), Dickson Frye (Market Hog), and Buchanan County Fair Queen Addison Gericke.

 Courtesy Photo

MARENGO – Grand Champions in Breeding Heifers, Breeding Goats, Breeding Sheep, Breeding Gilts, Market Goats, Market Sheep, Market Hogs, and Market Beef at the Buchanan County Fair qualified for the Best of the Best show on July 29 at the Iowa County Fairgrounds.

Buchanan County livestock were put up against entries from Benton, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, Iowa, Jackson, Jones, Keokuk, Linn, Scott, and Tama counties. Winners at the regional event in Marengo qualified for the All-Iowa Showdown on August 6 in Oskaloosa. Unfortunately none of the Buchanan County exhibitors moved on.

Regional showdowns have been going on since 2005. In 2016 the first Best of the Best showdown (called the Southeast Iowa Showdown) was held. The All-Iowa showdown was created in 2017. The show was created to give the county fairs grand champions a chance to show head-to-head. With the initial invitation of the Best of the Best, each county was asked to have one or two volunteers to help raise monies to cover the costs, help plan the show, and set guidelines for the show.

