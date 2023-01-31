INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball Post 30 and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 30 are hosting a nearly yearlong raffle.
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball Post 30 and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 30 are hosting a nearly yearlong raffle.
There will be three drawings:
- March 15 (Anniversary of the Legion). Prize: Henry rifle .22 S/L/LR Golden Boy JR
- July 4 (independence Day). Prize: $100 Visa gift card.
- November 11 (Veterans Day) Grand Prize: 1989 Ford Mustang LX Convertible with 5.0-liter engine, automatic transmission, A/C, All power (windows, seats, and convertible top). One previous owner, 38,000 original miles, never driven in snow, always garage parked.
Winners of each drawing will be reentered into the prize drawings. (i.e. Someone could win all three prizes!)
Tickets are $5 and available by contacting Robert Hughes, Sr (319-334-0737) or Donna Hosch (319-327-6724). Winners need not be present to win.
