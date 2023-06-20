INDEPENDENCE – AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Coordinator Jake Bass hosted the annual Volunteer Recognition Luncheon for community members involved in RSVP on June 7 at River’sEDGE.
The luncheon, catered by ‘Homemade by Bridget Moroney,’ highlighted community connection and the teamwork of volunteers. The group heard from The Independence Area Food Pantry Director January Rowland, ICSD Volunteer Coordinator Val Maximovich, and Aging Specialist for Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) Missy Anders.
Rowland stated she was grateful for her small staff and the volunteers. The food pantry was able to serve the public throughout the pandemic. Also, thanks to volunteers, the pantry is able to be open five days a week (30 hours a week).
She also spoke briefly about the plans for the pantry to move this fall from the York Building on Second Street NE across from the Post Office to the former County Public Health building (1413 1st Street West).
Maximovich spoke specifically about how RSVP volunteers contribute to the Reading Buddies program. The program has been very rewarding to the volunteers and the students have shown improvement in the reading scores.
Another popular program through the school is Pen Pals. There are currently 14 students engaged with writing and receiving letters to/from volunteers. The pen pals never meet, Letters are sent through the teacher. There is little identifying information swapped — only thoughts, news of daily adventures, and maybe some advice and encouragement. The volunteer commitment is only 3 to 5 letters a school year.
Maximovich said volunteers only need to have some basic training, which includes the need for confidentiality. She may be contacted at West Elementary at vmaximovich@indeek12.org or 319-332-0626.
Anders serves multiple sites as an Aging Specialist for NEI3A. She has an office at the Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE, to help facilitate NEI3A programing. NEI3A serves individuals 60 or older, 18 or older with a disability, and their caregivers.
Anders spoke about the different activities available at the Senior Center and the noontime congregate meals served Monday – Friday. There is also a meal delivery program available. The cost of meals is based on the client’s ability to pay.
Another meal option recently announced is “Café Iowa,” where seniors may have a access to a meal at a participating restaurant. More information is available under the Café Iowa tab on the www.nei3a.org website. The activity and meal programs’ primary goals are to encourage socialization among older Iowans and offer nutritious food options.
To find out more about the activities at the Senior Center call 319-334-7011.
AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP currently partners with over 30 area organizations, including:
AARP Foundation Tax Aide, Alzheimer’s Association — Buchanan County, American Red Cross, Buchanan County Conservation at Fontana Park, Buchanan County Emergency Management, Buchanan County Salvation Army, Buchanan County Senior Center, Buchanan County Tourism — Depot, Buchanan County Animal Shelter — Otter Creek, Buchanan County Health Center, Buchanan County Health Center — Auxiliary, Buchanan County Historical Society, Care Initiatives, Child Advocacy Board, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Heartland Acres Agribition Center, Independence Area Chamber of Commerce, Independence Area Community Theater, Independence Area Food Pantry, Independence Celebrations Committee, Independence Community School District, Independence Lions Club, Independence Public Library, Independence Rotary Club, ISU Extension and Outreach, Lamont Mobile Food Pantry, Relay for Life, Riverview Center, Steve Brown Art Center, St. John’s Catholic Church, and Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley.
If you are age ‘55 and better’ in Independence and the surrounding Buchanan County area and interested in any of the opportunities, contact Jake Bass at jake_bass@vccv.org.