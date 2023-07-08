INDEPENDENCE – Several local people were honored at the Governor's Volunteer Awards ceremonies for the Northeast Region in June. The event was coordinated by Volunteer Iowa and held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls.
Honored were:
- Caleb Rigdon, Jesup for serving 8 months as a VISTA Leader with Volunteer Iowa, and serving for 10 months with AmeriCorps NCCC.
- AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP of Buchanan County Meals on Wheel Volunteers, Independence for helping deliver Meals on Wheels.
- Independence Area Food Pantry for outstanding support and volunteer recruitment for the food pantry.
For 39 years the Governors Volunteer Awards has provided an easy way for Iowa nonprofits, charitable organizations, and government entities to honor their volunteers with a prestigious, state-level award.
This year, more than 600 awards were presented by Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg during five regional ceremonies across Iowa. It is estimated that more than 150 communities in Iowa were served by this year’s honorees.